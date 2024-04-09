Up Next:
X brings passkey support to iPhones globally
Back in January, Elon Musk's social media platform X rolled out support for passkey login for iOS devices. However, initially, this feature was only available in the US. But now, things have changed.
X has now introduced passkey support for iOS devices worldwide. This means that anyone with an iPhone can now use a passkey as a login option, providing a more secure and convenient way to access their iOS devices and accounts.
The public key is sent to and stored securely by X, while the private key stays on your device. Your passkey is never shared with X, keeping things secure and reducing the risk of unauthorized access to your account.
Overall, passkeys offer two major benefits:
If you're using X and have an iOS device, and, of course, you want to use a passkey as a login option, here's what you need to do:
X has now introduced passkey support for iOS devices worldwide. This means that anyone with an iPhone can now use a passkey as a login option, providing a more secure and convenient way to access their iOS devices and accounts.
Update: Passkeys is now available as a login option for everyone globally on iOS! Try it out.https://t.co/v1LyN0l8wF— Safety (@Safety) April 8, 2024
Curious about passkeys? Passkeys are built using public key cryptography from the WebAuthentication standard. Here's how it works: when you sign up for an account, your device creates a special key pair – one public and one private – for that account.
The public key is sent to and stored securely by X, while the private key stays on your device. Your passkey is never shared with X, keeping things secure and reducing the risk of unauthorized access to your account.
Oh, and with passkeys, you can wave goodbye to trying to remember those long and complicated passwords. Instead, you can simply use your biometric data with Face ID or Touch ID to access your accounts.
Overall, passkeys offer two major benefits:
- Easy login: With passkeys, logging in becomes a breeze. Once set up, you can use your passkey to access your account across various devices without the hassle of remembering or resetting a forgotten password.
- Better security: Passkeys provide a higher level of security for your account. Because they are generated uniquely by your device, they are less susceptible to security threats such as fraudulent or unauthorized attacks. This helps keep your account safe and secure.
Recommended Stories
- Log in to the X app with the account you want to enable the passkey for.
- Click on "Your account" in the navigation bar.
- Select "Settings and privacy," then click on "Security and account access," and then "Security."
- Under "Additional password protection," click on "Passkey."
- Enter your password when prompted.
- Select "Add a passkey" and follow the prompts.
And here's some good news: X is also gearing up to introduce passkey support for Android users soon. Keep an eye out for updates.
Things that are NOT allowed: