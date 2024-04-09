X brings passkey support to iPhones globally

Update: Passkeys is now available as a login option for everyone globally on iOS! Try it out.https://t.co/v1LyN0l8wF — Safety (@Safety) April 8, 2024





Curious about passkeys? Passkeys are built using public key cryptography from the WebAuthentication standard. Here's how it works: when you sign up for an account, your device creates a special key pair – one public and one private – for that account.



The public key is sent to and stored securely by X, while the private key stays on your device. Your passkey is never shared with X, keeping things secure and reducing the risk of unauthorized access to your account.



Oh, and with passkeys, you can wave goodbye to trying to remember those long and complicated passwords. Instead, you can simply use your biometric data with Face ID or Touch ID to access your accounts.



Overall, passkeys offer two major benefits:



Easy login: With passkeys, logging in becomes a breeze. Once set up, you can use your passkey to access your account across various devices without the hassle of remembering or resetting a forgotten password.



Better security: Passkeys provide a higher level of security for your account. Because they are generated uniquely by your device, they are less susceptible to security threats such as fraudulent or unauthorized attacks. This helps keep your account safe and secure.



