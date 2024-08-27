Even Files by Google is getting AI, but it may remain device specific
AI is the trending buzzword nowadays, and almost every major company is using it in some way or another. Google, for example, has brought its flagship AI model Gemini to almost every service it offers. And now Gemini appears to be on its way to the Files by Google app that you use to manage your phone’s storage.
Document summarization and Circle to Search combined could make Files a much more useful app for some users, particularly those enamored with everything AI. However, there’s a very good chance your phone might not get these features if it’s not a Pixel.
So, what exactly will AI do for you in the Files app? As far as we can see, just the usual AI stuff: summarizing long documents. However, there’s also hints that Circle to Search is coming to Files as well to help users easily look up items in an image.
Is AI going to usher in walled gardens for all the major brands? | Video credit — Google
You see, Google might just make these AI features require Gemini Nano. If it does, then these features will have an upside and a downside. On one hand, you’ll be able to use these AI tools on your device without an internet connection. But on the other hand, most Android phones will not support these features.
From what we can see, these tools are able to be toggled off if you don’t want them. So at least users who are conscious about privacy can remain at ease knowing that an AI model isn’t sifting through their every file.
Bloomberg’s Apple insider Mark Gurman recently said that Apple Intelligence is underwhelming compared to Gemini. If that truly is the case, then you might want to toggle on those tools anyway on your Pixel 9.
Best to keep up with the AI revolution and maximize its usefulness, don’t you think?
