Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!
Samsung slashing prices
Save big on the Galaxy Tab S9+ with special Labor Day discounts at Samsung now!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Fast charging gets a new definition on the Google Pixel 9 series

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Google
Bottom of the Google Pixel 9 smartphone with charging port exposed
The Google Pixel 9 series has brought some surprising new changes, and one of them is how it defines "fast charging." Google Pixel 9 Pro XL users noticed that the familiar "charging rapidly" message was missing from their lock screens, replaced instead with an estimated time until the phone is fully charged. This change initially led to confusion about whether the phone was truly fast charging or not.

It turns out, the "charging rapidly" message hasn't disappeared entirely. It still shows up when using the Google 45W USB-C Charger, but it's not exclusive to that charger. In fact, any charger delivering at least 20W of power will trigger the "charging rapidly" message on the Pixel 9 series.


This change is due to an update in Android that's currently only active on the Pixel 9 series. Previously, Android considered any charger delivering 7.5W or more as "fast." However, with the Pixel 9 series, Google has raised the bar to 20W.

This means older chargers that might have been considered "fast" on previous Pixel models may not trigger the "charging rapidly" message on the Pixel 9. It's important to note that this doesn't necessarily mean the phone isn't charging quickly; it just means it's not meeting the new 20W threshold.

While Google's official 45W charger guarantees the fastest charging speeds, any fast USB-PD PPS charger delivering at least 20W should also trigger the "charging rapidly" message. It's worth noting that Google's phones don't use a proprietary wired charging standard, so you have flexibility in choosing a charger.

Recommended Stories
So, basically, the Pixel 9 series has redefined what it considers "fast charging" by raising the threshold to 20W. This change might require some adjustment for users accustomed to seeing the "charging rapidly" message with lower-powered chargers. However, it also reflects how the standards of fast charging technology are changing, where higher wattages are becoming the norm for quicker charging times.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]

Latest News

Quicker app updates with Google's Play Store: Simultaneous downloads
Quicker app updates with Google's Play Store: Simultaneous downloads
The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd gen) has great sound, IP67 rating, and now sells for much less on Amazon
The Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 (2nd gen) has great sound, IP67 rating, and now sells for much less on Amazon
Grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) and save $50 at the Motorola Store
Grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) and save $50 at the Motorola Store
Uber updates teen accounts, bringing added safety and convenience features
Uber updates teen accounts, bringing added safety and convenience features
The Oppo Find X8 series may have an iPhone 16-inspired Capture Button of sorts
The Oppo Find X8 series may have an iPhone 16-inspired Capture Button of sorts
Apple preps a fast and furious iPhone 17 Pro Max with extra cooling
Apple preps a fast and furious iPhone 17 Pro Max with extra cooling
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless