Fairphone 4 is finally getting updated to Android 13, here is what’s new
Launched two years ago, Fairphone 4, an Android-powered, modular smartphone that even owners can repair, is finally getting the long-awaited Android 13 update. The device originally shipped with Android 11 and received an Android 12 update soon afterward, but what’s great is that Fairphone is likely to provide users with a few more major updates after Android 13.
Fairphone has already put up a post with the most important changes included in the update, so here is what to expect if you own a Fairphone 4:
Fairphone 4 has guaranteed support until the end of 2026, but Fairphone is considering extending support for the device by one year. That basically means that Fairphone 4 will be getting two more OS updates: Android 14 and Android 15.
Early this week, Fairphone announced that its fourth iteration of the modular smartphone is eligible for Android 13. As per the company’s statement, the update is rolled out in stages, so be patient if you didn’t get it yet.
- Your Fairphone. Your style: Customize your phone to your personal style. With themed app icons, you can set apps and more to match your phone’s wallpaper tint and colors. Choose your style in Settings → Wallpaper → Wallpaper & style.
- New media controls: Your music has never looked so good. Album artwork will now be on full display and features a dancing playback bar.
- Language preferences per app: Assign different language settings to individual apps, so you can move fluidly between languages on your device, just like in real life.
- Resolved issues
- Display Brightness: the brightness would sometimes suddenly drop to a very low level)
- Home Screen: the search bar would sometimes disappear.
- Other improvements
- Privacy and security: You have more control over what information apps can and can’t access – including specific photos, videos and clipboard history.
