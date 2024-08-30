Facebook's new app icon for iOS might have looked nice but it was just a glitch

Apple iPhone users went nuts the other day when the Facebook app icon on iOS changed colors to black and blue. Admittedly, the color changes made the icon look better than the traditional blue and white colors that the Meta unit is known for. A Business Insider report stuck behind a paywall reports that the new cool-looking Facebook icon was just a bug and a fix is already rolling out to iPhone users.





Business Insider said that the change to the colors of the Facebook icon on iOS was caused by a technical issue that has been resolved. Meta communications manager Dave Arnold said that those updating the app on iOS will see the correct icon colors when they update the Facebook app. You can update the iOS version of the Facebook app by clicking on this link from the App Store.











When Apple launches iOS 18 next month, iPhone users will be able to enact a Dark Mode for their Home Screen icons and even have them shaded a wide range of colors. The traditional Facebook Home Screen icon features a blue background with a white logo. The bug caused the background to turn black and the logo blue. I don't know about you, but I happen to like that logo more than the traditional one. What about you?









If you're running the iOS 18 or iOS 18 .1 beta, you can give the Facebook app icon a new look by long-pressing on the Lock Screen. In Jiggle mode, tap the Edit "pill" in the top left corner and then Customize. A pop-up menu on the bottom of the display gives you the option to return the icons to put them in Dark Mode, return them to the traditional colors in Light Mode, have them change from Light to Dark Automatically when the sun sets (and vice versa when the sun rises), or tint the Home Screen app icons in different colors based on the two sliders at the bottom of the display.







