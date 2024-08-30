Facebook's new app icon for iOS might have looked nice but it was just a glitch
Apple iPhone users went nuts the other day when the Facebook app icon on iOS changed colors to black and blue. Admittedly, the color changes made the icon look better than the traditional blue and white colors that the Meta unit is known for. A Business Insider report stuck behind a paywall reports that the new cool-looking Facebook icon was just a bug and a fix is already rolling out to iPhone users.
Business Insider said that the change to the colors of the Facebook icon on iOS was caused by a technical issue that has been resolved. Meta communications manager Dave Arnold said that those updating the app on iOS will see the correct icon colors when they update the Facebook app. You can update the iOS version of the Facebook app by clicking on this link from the App Store.
"This was caused by a technical issue and has been resolved. People will see the fix when they update their app."-Dave Arnold, Meta communications manager Dave Arnold
When Apple launches iOS 18 next month, iPhone users will be able to enact a Dark Mode for their Home Screen icons and even have them shaded a wide range of colors. The traditional Facebook Home Screen icon features a blue background with a white logo. The bug caused the background to turn black and the logo blue. I don't know about you, but I happen to like that logo more than the traditional one. What about you?
This new look Home Screen app icon for Facebook was not a new design; the new look was the result of a bug. | Image credit-9to5Mac
If you're running the iOS 18 or iOS 18.1 beta, you can give the Facebook app icon a new look by long-pressing on the Lock Screen. In Jiggle mode, tap the Edit "pill" in the top left corner and then Customize. A pop-up menu on the bottom of the display gives you the option to return the icons to put them in Dark Mode, return them to the traditional colors in Light Mode, have them change from Light to Dark Automatically when the sun sets (and vice versa when the sun rises), or tint the Home Screen app icons in different colors based on the two sliders at the bottom of the display.
Home Screen app icons get color theming in iOS 18. | Image credit-PhoneArena
When you want to return the colors of the Home Screen app icons to their original colors, tap on the Light icon at the bottom of the screen. If you don't want to install the iOS 18 Beta to get this feature now, just wait until the stable version of iOS 18 is released next month. When Apple introduces the new iPhone 16 series on September 9th, it is expected to reveal the date when it expects to push out the stable iOS 18 update.
