Facebook’s take on TikTok, Reels is now available in the US

Facebook has been testing Reels for quite a while now and it looks like the social giant feels like the app is finally ready for primetime. Seen as a replacement for TikTok, Reels is now available on Facebook for iOS and Android in the United States.Reels allows users to make short videos that can consist of music, audio, effects, and more. They will show up in News Feed or in Groups, and when watching a reel on Facebook, viewers will be able to follow its creator directly from the video, like and comment on it, or share it with friends.Also, Facebook revealed that Reels can reach everyone, not just a creator’s followers. Reels can be discovered based on interests and what’s popular both at the top of News Feed alongside Stories and Rooms and in a new, dedicated News Feed section.The social network announced that it’s testing the ability for Instagram creators to have their reels recommended on Facebook, so this option will only be available to a small number on Instagram creators for the moment.More importantly, Facebook announced it’s committed to investing $1 billion in creators through 2022, while also offering a new bonus program to help creators earn money when people view their reels.The so-called Reels Play bonus pays eligible creators based on the performance of their reels, and will be available on both Facebook and Instagram. Initially, the Reels Play bonus will be invite-only, starting in the United States and potentially expanding globally in the coming months.Last but not least, Facebook confirmed that similar to Instagram Reels , it will start adding full-screen and immersive ads between reels.