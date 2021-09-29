Facebook’s take on TikTok, Reels is now available in the US

Facebook’s take on TikTok, Reels is now available in the US0
Reels allows users to make short videos that can consist of music, audio, effects, and more. They will show up in News Feed or in Groups, and when watching a reel on Facebook, viewers will be able to follow its creator directly from the video, like and comment on it, or share it with friends.
The social network announced that it’s testing the ability for Instagram creators to have their reels recommended on Facebook, so this option will only be available to a small number on Instagram creators for the moment.
More importantly, Facebook announced it’s committed to investing $1 billion in creators through 2022, while also offering a new bonus program to help creators earn money when people view their reels.
Last but not least, Facebook confirmed that similar to Instagram Reels, it will start adding full-screen and immersive ads between reels.