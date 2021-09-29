Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Apple iPhone 13 at $41/mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Apple iPhone 13 at $41/mo

 View
iOS Android Apps

Facebook’s take on TikTok, Reels is now available in the US

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Facebook’s take on TikTok, Reels is now available in the US
Facebook has been testing Reels for quite a while now and it looks like the social giant feels like the app is finally ready for primetime. Seen as a replacement for TikTok, Reels is now available on Facebook for iOS and Android in the United States.

Reels allows users to make short videos that can consist of music, audio, effects, and more. They will show up in News Feed or in Groups, and when watching a reel on Facebook, viewers will be able to follow its creator directly from the video, like and comment on it, or share it with friends.

Also, Facebook revealed that Reels can reach everyone, not just a creator’s followers. Reels can be discovered based on interests and what’s popular both at the top of News Feed alongside Stories and Rooms and in a new, dedicated News Feed section.

The social network announced that it’s testing the ability for Instagram creators to have their reels recommended on Facebook, so this option will only be available to a small number on Instagram creators for the moment.



More importantly, Facebook announced it’s committed to investing $1 billion in creators through 2022, while also offering a new bonus program to help creators earn money when people view their reels.

The so-called Reels Play bonus pays eligible creators based on the performance of their reels, and will be available on both Facebook and Instagram. Initially, the Reels Play bonus will be invite-only, starting in the United States and potentially expanding globally in the coming months.

Last but not least, Facebook confirmed that similar to Instagram Reels, it will start adding full-screen and immersive ads between reels.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

OnePlus 6/6T update optimizes power consumption, adds September security patch
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
OnePlus 6/6T update optimizes power consumption, adds September security patch
Sony debuts new WH-XB910N headphones and WF-C500 earbuds
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Sony debuts new WH-XB910N headphones and WF-C500 earbuds
You should soon see improvements with your Google Search results
by Alan Friedman,  0
You should soon see improvements with your Google Search results
These Android apps ripped off over 10 million users; uninstall them ASAP before it happens to you
by Alan Friedman,  4
These Android apps ripped off over 10 million users; uninstall them ASAP before it happens to you
Apple's iPhone 13 Pro Max comes with faster charging support than expected
by Adrian Diaconescu,  6
Apple's iPhone 13 Pro Max comes with faster charging support than expected
Macro camera on iPhone 13 Pro explained: how to use it?
by Victor Hristov,  7
Macro camera on iPhone 13 Pro explained: how to use it?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless