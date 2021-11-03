Facebook shuts down face recognition, to delete billions of face recognition templates

Facebook will no longer use Facial recognition

One of the positive use cases for the technology that the company took into consideration is the automatic alt text system, which uses AI to generate descriptions of images for visually impaired users. This tech was using the face Recognition system to tell the visually impaired users if they or one of their friends or acquaintances was present in a photo.







Facebook won't be able to automatically recognize if people's faces appear in Memories, photos, or videos

You will no longer be able to turn on face recognition for AI-suggested tagging

Automatic Alt Text for visually impaired people won't be able to identify who each person in a photo is. But it will still be able to tell how many people there are

If you have opted in for Face recognition, your template in Facebook's servers will be deleted. If you didn't opt-in, there is no template to delete

