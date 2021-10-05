Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen states Facebook chooses profit over safety

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen states Facebook chooses profit over safety0
In her interview with 60 Minutes, she said that she’s seen a lot of social networking sites and that Facebook has it substantially worse than them.
Facebook, over and over again, has shown it chooses profit over safety.
Apparently, she has joined the company back in 2019, and she was working on democracy and misinformation issues, and also handled counterespionage, according to her personal website. She worked as a Facebook product manager, then she left the social media giant in May.
In the complaint she filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), she compared Facebook’s internal documents and research to public statements made by CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other Facebook officials. One of the examples she gave was the fact that Facebook contributed to election misinformation and the January 6th Capitol insurrection.
She highlighted that despite Facebook claiming it is working to combat misinformation related to the aforementioned situation, in reality, Facebook knew that its algorithms promoted the harmful content and failed to deploy countermeasures that lasted.
The divisive content is promoted become it helps engagement with the platform, according to the whistleblower, and she had Facebook’s own research showing how hateful, divisive, and polarizing content inspires people to anger. If Facebook would to change the algorithm, it would mean people will spend less time on Facebook, and thus, less money from ads will be made for the social media giant.
Haugen said that her goal is not to take down Facebook, but to help fix it. She will testify in Congress about the impact Facebook has on young users on Tuesday, December 5th.
Documentation revealed how Facebook knew about the impact it has on young people
Recently, we reported on the disclosed information about Facebook and Instagram and their impact on young users of social media. Apparently, Facebook has been very well aware of damage caused to young girls’ mental wellbeing at least for the last three years, with researchers constantly bringing up very worrying statistics. However, these statistics have reportedly been kept secret and ignored by the social media giant.