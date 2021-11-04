Facebook tries to bypass the infamous 'Apple Tax' with a tool for content creators

A tool for content creators by Facebook is trying to bypass the 30% commission fee on the App Store

Zuckerberg stated that this is in a wider effort for offering content creators more ways to earn money for their work: and this is a primary objective for Meta, the new company brand and philosophy Zuckerberg has. He stated that the 30% fee taken by Apple on transactions on iPhones makes it harder for content creators to earn money, and the Subscriptions tool will allow creators to earn more.







New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up