Facebook criticizes App Tracking Transparency on iPhones once again

Zuckerberg says Apple has been hurting not only Facebook but "millions of small businesses"









App Tracking Transparency and its impact on the advertisement industry

Companies such as Facebook which rely heavily on advertisements disagreed with the new change ever since it was introduced back in April. Facebook criticized Apple on the move, stating multiple times that this change was hurting small businesses.











It was not only Facebook complaining though. Last week, Snap's CEO also stated the company's revenue from Snapchat was affected by the new App Tracking Transparency technology. However, Snap's CEO stated that these changes might be positive in the long run.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up