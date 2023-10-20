That’s how the Exynos 2200 performs better on the Galaxy S23 FE than on the Galaxy S22 Ultra
What’s cooler than being cool? Being ultra-cool, apparently, because that gives you a performance boost – at least when talking about phones.
When it became known that Samsung would power the non-US variant of Galaxy S23 FE with an Exynos processor that’s two years old, concerns over the phone's performance arose. As you know, Samsung puts different chips in the same phone model, depending on where the devices are to be sold. US buyers get the Qualcomm chip.
A teardown video, courtesy of PBKreviews shows how and why the Exynos 2200 inside the Galaxy S23 FE is performing better.
The secret for the performance boost lies with the Galaxy S23 FE having a huge vapor chamber cooling system – “the biggest ever seen on Samsung phones”, SamMobile notes.
On the teardown process part, there are 20 Philips screws that need to be unscrewed before the back plate of the phone can be removed. There are some ribbon connectors, a charging coil, and an NFC antenna to be removed – then you can remove the battery easily using the pull tab. All the main components, including the chipset, RAM, storage, sensors, and cameras, are attached to the main board.
The Galaxy S23 FE received a pretty respectable 8.5/10 repairability score.
When it became known that Samsung would power the non-US variant of Galaxy S23 FE with an Exynos processor that’s two years old, concerns over the phone's performance arose. As you know, Samsung puts different chips in the same phone model, depending on where the devices are to be sold. US buyers get the Qualcomm chip.
Some have noted that the Exynos 2200 chipset inside the Galaxy S23 FE performs better than it did in the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and there's a reason for that.
A teardown video, courtesy of PBKreviews shows how and why the Exynos 2200 inside the Galaxy S23 FE is performing better.
The secret for the performance boost lies with the Galaxy S23 FE having a huge vapor chamber cooling system – “the biggest ever seen on Samsung phones”, SamMobile notes.
The large vapor chamber cooling system keeps the thermals in check, which is why it performs better and doesn’t throttle as much as it does in the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The chipset performs better when cooled better.
On the teardown process part, there are 20 Philips screws that need to be unscrewed before the back plate of the phone can be removed. There are some ribbon connectors, a charging coil, and an NFC antenna to be removed – then you can remove the battery easily using the pull tab. All the main components, including the chipset, RAM, storage, sensors, and cameras, are attached to the main board.
The Galaxy S23 FE received a pretty respectable 8.5/10 repairability score.
Things that are NOT allowed: