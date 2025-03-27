The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is discounted here!
Excited for RTX 5060 laptops? This Razer leak might cool you down real quick

Excited for RTX 5060 laptops? This Razer leak might cool you down real quick
The Razer Blade RTX 50-series is upcoming, and in the meantime, we've also started hearing about the RTX 5060 laptop GPUs coming as well. If you're all excited about this, though, you'll be stunned by this new Razer leak... which basically says these new GPUs won't come cheap.

A Razer Blade 16 sporting the RTX 5060 is on the way, and a leak by @momomo_us on X says the machine may cost $1,999. Of course, Razer is known for its super-premium gaming laptops... but this price is somewhat out there, quite over Nvidia's official asking price.

During CES 2025, Nvidia set the RTX 5070-sporting gaming laptops at around $1,299. The RTX 5060 isn't announced just yet, but it's clear these GPUs for laptops should be more affordable than the 5070.


Of course, other elements of a laptop also play a part in its final price. Things like CPU, display, storage, and quality also matter... but there's clearly a gap there.

The leak details that the upcoming Razer Blade 16 may be available in a wide variety of configs. For the RTX 5060 model, it may come with an AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 CPU and 16GB of DDR5X RAM. You may likely get a 1TB SSD storage. The display is expected to be a 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate, 16:10 aspect ratio and a 0.2ms response rate.

Strangely, there's something that doesn't make quite a ton of sense in this leak as well. You can see at the end, the configuration with RTX 5090,  AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, 64GB RAM, and 4TB for storage costing... well, $1,499. This is plenty unreasonable and unrealistic, so keep this leak with a grain of salt overall.

We see other variants, including the RTX 5090, 5080, and 5070 Ti models already available on Razer's official website. Curiously enough, these machines are pricier than what we're seeing on this spec chart list. Anyway, if you're interested in upgrading, you will definitely have to get your pockets ready for when the 5060 series shows up.
Iskra Petrova
