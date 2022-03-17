By the end of March, the EU wants to tie Google and Apple's hands with the Digital Markets Act

The oldie but goodie Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds are on sale at a new all-time low price

Google could be working on "Switch to Android" app with iCloud to Google Photos data migration feature

Here are some of the key specs of Motorola's next big upper mid-ranger

Pixel Notepad to reportedly undergo mass production in the third quarter

Instagram brings parental controls to the US, confirms NFTs are coming soon

If you receive this scammy email that uses the Google name and icon, delete it immediately