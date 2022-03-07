Apple's new letter to US Senators underlines (once again) the dangers of sideloading

Apple sends yet another letter claiming sideloading leads to malware danger

According to Apple's statement, sideloading can make malware producers trick users into downloading something malicious and therefore getting an easy way into an iPhone or iPad. Right now, hackers need to directly attack a device and break its security in order to gain access.



Additionally, Apple claims, the App Store's review process creates a high barrier against the most common scams that are used to distribute malware.



On the other hand, Apple has accepted Schneider's comment that state-sponsored hackers have the potential to directly break the iPhone's security, but Cupertino underlines that such attacks are a "rare threat" to consumers. Apple adds that evidence shows third-party app stores are a key malware vector on platforms that support them.







The Open Markets Act is the bill that could make Apple allow sideloading

