Google and Apple warn of the negative impact the proposed US antitrust bills could have

Google details the 'harmful consequences' the antitrust bills could bring

He underlines that Chrome and Gmail's Safe Browsing might not be able to be included automatically. Additionally, Google warns that it could be incapable of detecting issues that require cumulatively collecting "security signals across [Google's] products".







Apple has also not been silent about the proposed antitrust bills









The bills could force radical changes to the way apps are installed on iPhones, and could even force third-party app stores, which Apple strongly disagrees with. The company underlines that the App Store is "dramatically more secure" than other solutions thanks to a combination of "advanced technology and human review". The letter adds that iOS has "almost 98% less malware than Android.", and the antitrust bills could undermine that.





At the moment, it is unclear whether the proposed legislation bills will pass the full Senate.

