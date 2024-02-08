Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

After the Taylor Swift AI affair, the EU is set to criminalize the sharing of some AI-generated graphic images

After the Taylor Swift AI affair, the EU is set to criminalize the sharing of some AI-generated graphic images
Remember how Taylor Swift’s AI-generated explicit deepfakes scandal from the end of January made its way to the White House? The Big House is not the only one demanding legislation and a need to control the fake photos phenomenon. According to the BBC, one particular AI-forgery of the singer was viewed 47 million times before it was taken down. The demand is high.

The EU is set to criminalize the sharing of particular AI-generated graphic images (via GizChina). This includes child sexual abuse images, revenge porn, and fake content. According to the source, this plan will fully materialize into law by the middle of 2027. The report says that the EU has also proposed making live streaming of child sexual abuse a new criminal offense. Also, possession and exchange of “pedophile manuals” will be criminalized under the plan. As part of the wider measures, the EU says it will aim to strengthen the prevention of CSA.

The European Union holds the belief that children should be protected by society. The emergence of AI-generated child sexual abuse images has sparked significant apprehension due to the potential inundation of such content on the internet. Although current legislation in the U.S., U.K., and other jurisdictions deems most of these images unlawful, law enforcement encounters hurdles in effectively addressing this issue. Calls are being made for the European Union to bolster its laws to facilitate the fight against AI-generated abuse, with a specific emphasis on preventing the re-traumatization of past abuse victims.

