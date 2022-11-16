Emergency SOS is now live on the iPhone 14 lineup in the US and Canada

How does the SOS emergency feature work?





Basically, the function allows a user to connect directly with a satellite, thanks to Apple’s technical wizardry. At that point, users will be redirected to emergency services, capable of receiving text messages.



If that’s not something available in your area, no worries! In that case, you will be redirected to Apple-trained specialists, which will then relay information on your behalf to the respective authorities.



How to use the SOS emergency service on iPhone 14?







A short questionnaire then follows to help the user narrow down their situation. When completed, the interface will help the user point the iPhone in the satellite’s direction, so that it can relay:



The user’s answers to the questionnaire

Current location, including altitude

The phone’s battery level

Medical ID, if enabled



Here’s an example of a workflow for the emergency process questionnaire.

After the process is completed, Apple’s technical mastery helps establish a reliable connection, via the custom components, found in the



How much does the SOS satellite service cost?

The service is available for free in the first 2 years after a user activates a phone from the



