Twitter introduces 25,000-character tweets for its Twitter Blue users
Tweeting, or the art of sharing snippets of your thoughts, passions, and moments in real-time in just 280 characters, is not an easy job to master. However, Twitter Blue users can now breathe easily, as their tweets can be much longer, stretching up to 25,000 characters.

According to a tweet by Twitter employee Prachi Poddar (via Android Headlines), Twitter Blue users now have the freedom to compose posts up to 25,000 characters in length. Previously, paid subscribers were limited to 10,000 characters, which can still be a very long tweet. Since Elon Musk took over the company, numerous changes have been implemented, and tweet length is just one of them.


This update, which allows Twitter Blue users to express themselves in up to 25,000 characters, is likely to appeal to writers, journalists, bloggers, and anyone eager to share more detailed news, research, or articles. It's important to note, however, that this change might diminish one of Twitter's unique features, as its shorter posts have set it apart from other social media platforms.

Since Musk became the owner of Twitter, he has been actively seeking ways to make the company more profitable. One of his decisions was the introduction of a paid subscription known as Twitter Blue, which was launched globally in March. To attract an increasing number of paid users, Twitter continuously updates its service by adding new features, such as tweet editing.

Currently, Twitter boasts over 80 million users in the United States alone and a global user base of approximately 353 million. Interestingly, this represents a slight decline compared to the previous year. Thus, it comes as no surprise that the company is striving to update its platform and introduce new features to attract potential paid users. Hopefully, free users will also benefit from exciting updates in the near future.

