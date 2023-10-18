From free to fee: X tests a new $1/year subscription tier in two countries

Correct, read for free, but $1/year to write. It’s the only way to fight bots without blocking real users.



This won’t stop bots completely, but it will be 1000X harder to manipulate the platform. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 18, 2023





X explained that the Not a Bot subscription plan's purpose is to strengthen existing efforts to curb spam, platform manipulation, and bot activities. This trial aims to assess a potent measure to combat bots and spammers on X while maintaining platform accessibility through a nominal fee. Existing users are not affected by this test.However, there's a risk associated with placing X behind a paywall—losing a substantial user base. This potential loss could subsequently impact advertising revenue, which currently forms the bulk of the company's income.