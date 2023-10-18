Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!

From free to fee: X tests a new $1/year subscription tier in two countries
Last month, Elon Musk spilled the beans on his plans for X (formerly Twitter), hinting at a shift towards an all-paid model. Shortly after, he clarified that there will always be a free option for users. However, recent developments suggest that X is getting closer to a paid structure.

X is currently testing a new subscription tier named "Not A Bot" in two countries— the Philippines and New Zealand. The subscription plan comes at a modest cost of $1 annually, but keep in mind that prices may vary based on the country and currency.

Under the "Not a Bot" plan, new users can enjoy essential features during this trial period. This includes the ability to tweet, retweet, like posts, and respond to posts. Users who choose not to subscribe will be limited to reading posts, watching videos, and following accounts.

To sign up for new accounts, users will need to verify their phone numbers. They will then have three subscription options— the $1/year Not-a-Bot plan, X Premium, and the Verified Organizations plan. It remains uncertain if these terms will stay the same when X introduces the paid-for-all subscription more widely.

In a recent post on X, Musk declared that the platform will remain free for reading but will incur a $1/year fee for writing. According to Musk, this approach is crucial to combating bots without obstructing genuine users, making manipulation of the platform 1000X harder.


X explained that the Not a Bot subscription plan's purpose is to strengthen existing efforts to curb spam, platform manipulation, and bot activities. This trial aims to assess a potent measure to combat bots and spammers on X while maintaining platform accessibility through a nominal fee. Existing users are not affected by this test.

However, there's a risk associated with placing X behind a paywall—losing a substantial user base. This potential loss could subsequently impact advertising revenue, which currently forms the bulk of the company's income.
