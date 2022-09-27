 EE reveals how many customers it has helped through its partnership with Money Adviser Network - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

EE reveals how many customers it has helped through its partnership with Money Adviser Network

EE reveals how many customers it has helped through its partnership with Money Adviser Network
We recently reported that UK carrier Three has zero-rated seven financial websites, giving its customers 24/7 free access to financial advice and guidance. However, Three isn't the only UK carrier that offers its customers access to free money management tips.

EE just revealed how many people have benefitted from its cooperation with the Money Adviser Network. According to the statement, nearly 3,000 EE customers took advantage of the partnership between the two.

In case you are not familiar with the Money Adviser Network, this is a service run by MoneyHelper — an organization independent of the UK government that offers free, confidential, and impartial debt advice — that gives, well, guidance on how you can better manage your money in these times of cost-of-living crisis and rising prices.

As EE explained in its press release, in June 2022, it rolled out a referral service, allowing EE customer service advisors to refer clients with financial difficulties directly to the Money Adviser Network. The advisors are located in contact centers in the UK and Ireland and were trained to recognize customers who are struggling financially.

For those that are looking for a new device or plan at a discounted rate, feel free to visit our best EE phone deals. And if you prefer the services of another carrier, you can see our best Three mobile phone deals, best Vodafone phone deals, top O2 deals, and best Virgin Media deals.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Best Anker power banks: top 5 picks in 2022
Best Anker power banks: top 5 picks in 2022
A leaked image of a Pixel Watch retail box appears on Reddit
A leaked image of a Pixel Watch retail box appears on Reddit
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 5 is on 'clearance' (?!) at a decent discount
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 5 is on 'clearance' (?!) at a decent discount
Rumored Google Pixel 7 spec sheet hints at marginal upgrades over Pixel 6
Rumored Google Pixel 7 spec sheet hints at marginal upgrades over Pixel 6
Google’s Nest speakers and displays will soon detect your presence (if you want to)
Google’s Nest speakers and displays will soon detect your presence (if you want to)
Table gives out before Apple Watch Ultra during torture test
Table gives out before Apple Watch Ultra during torture test

Popular stories

Amazon knocks the absolutely gorgeous OG Motorola Edge down to a new all-time low price
Amazon knocks the absolutely gorgeous OG Motorola Edge down to a new all-time low price
Killer new Amazon deal turns Google's ancient Pixel 4 XL powerhouse into a modern bargain
Killer new Amazon deal turns Google's ancient Pixel 4 XL powerhouse into a modern bargain
Verizon has the hot new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II on sale at an unreal price
Verizon has the hot new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II on sale at an unreal price
iPhone 14 Pro Always-on display battery drain tested
iPhone 14 Pro Always-on display battery drain tested
Microsoft's OG Surface Duo is unbelievably cheap for a limited time (new with warranty)
Microsoft's OG Surface Duo is unbelievably cheap for a limited time (new with warranty)
Too late! Samsung, Google react to iPhone 14 by fixing 8-11 months old Galaxy S22 and Pixel 6 issues
Too late! Samsung, Google react to iPhone 14 by fixing 8-11 months old Galaxy S22 and Pixel 6 issues
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless