EE reveals how many customers it has helped through its partnership with Money Adviser Network
We recently reported that UK carrier Three has zero-rated seven financial websites, giving its customers 24/7 free access to financial advice and guidance. However, Three isn't the only UK carrier that offers its customers access to free money management tips.
EE just revealed how many people have benefitted from its cooperation with the Money Adviser Network. According to the statement, nearly 3,000 EE customers took advantage of the partnership between the two.
As EE explained in its press release, in June 2022, it rolled out a referral service, allowing EE customer service advisors to refer clients with financial difficulties directly to the Money Adviser Network. The advisors are located in contact centers in the UK and Ireland and were trained to recognize customers who are struggling financially.
In case you are not familiar with the Money Adviser Network, this is a service run by MoneyHelper — an organization independent of the UK government that offers free, confidential, and impartial debt advice — that gives, well, guidance on how you can better manage your money in these times of cost-of-living crisis and rising prices.
