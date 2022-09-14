UK carrier Three now offers free access to seven financial websites
The cost-of-living crisis is worsening, and unfortunately, we all feel the impact of rising prices. And to help its customers make better financial decisions in these troubled times, UK carrier Three has recently announced that it is zero-rating seven additional websites that offer financial advice and guidance.
If you are looking to join up with the carrier, you can browse through our list of best Three mobile phone deals. If Three is not your thing, feel free to visit our best Vodafone phone deals, best EE phone deals, top O2 deals, and best Virgin Media deals.
Three's announcement means that its customers can now access these websites completely free, without being charged for their data. The seven websites are StepChange, Business Debtline, National Debtline, Citizens Advice, Money Advice Plus, Money and Pensions Service, and Money Helper. Three also stated that these newly zero-rated financial sites join the eight charity websites that the carrier already offers for free.
As Three UK's Chief Commercial Officer Elaine Carey said, expanding the company's list of zero-rated websites guarantees that Three's customers have access to financial advice and guidance at any time. Furthermore, these new additions to the list of zero-rated websites extend the commitment of the company to support vulnerable individuals in communities across the country during these troubled times.
If you are looking to join up with the carrier, you can browse through our list of best Three mobile phone deals. If Three is not your thing, feel free to visit our best Vodafone phone deals, best EE phone deals, top O2 deals, and best Virgin Media deals.
Things that are NOT allowed: