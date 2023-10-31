This Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta bundle is still up for grabs with an epic discount on Motorola

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Wouldn’t it be awesome if you could buy the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in Pantone’s Color of the Year – Viva Magenta – at a bargain price? Well, look no further if that’s what you want, for we’re about to share an unbeatable deal on the smartphone in that particular color. Currently, Motorola is selling its Edge 30 Fusion with a tempting 50% discount, and it even throws a pair of earbuds as a gift to sweeten the pot.

And if you don’t care much about the Pantone Color of the Year (or the gift) or are on an especially tight budget, you might shift your attention to Amazon. Here, you can find the international version of the Motorola Edge 30 at 40% off. Keep in mind that the device is available in limited quantities, so you might want to hurry up.

If you don’t mind trading in your older phone, Motorola.com is prepared to give you an even better deal on the Edge 30 Fusion Viva Magenta bundle. The official store can lower the price for the smartphone to as low as $1.00 with eligible trade-in.

For your humble investment of just $399, you get a sleek device with a 6.5-inch pOLED 144Hz display, a decidedly impressive Snapdragon 888+ SoC on deck, 8GB RAM, 256GB of internal storage, a triple rear camera setup on the back with a 50MP main shooter, and long battery life. Spec-wise, the smartphone certainly isn’t one of the best Android phones money can buy in 2023, but it’s still pretty great for its price range.

As mentioned, the Edge 30 Fusion in Viva Magenta arrives alongside a pair of Moto earbuds as a gift. These are the Moto Buds 600 ANC TWS, which certainly aren’t among the best wireless earbuds. Still, they get the job done, providing Dolby Atmos-enhanced sound and noise canceling. And if you don’t need them, you can always give them to family or friends.
