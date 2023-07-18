This magnificent Motorola Edge 30 Fusion bundle deal is as sweet as it gets at an unbeatable price

Treat yourself to the Edge 30 Fusion in Viva Magenta and save big!

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is just $499 at Motorola right now. The phone is sold in the Pantone Color of the Year and comes with a free pair of wireless earbuds. The 6.55-inch pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, combined with a sleek design and 4400 mAh battery make the phone worth it. Additionally, trading in a similar device allows you to get an even better price for the bundle.