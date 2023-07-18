This magnificent Motorola Edge 30 Fusion bundle deal is as sweet as it gets at an unbeatable price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Like many other Motorola phones of late, the Edge 30 Fusion captivates with its sleek looks. Let’s not forget that it comes in an exciting color option that practically no other device sports–Viva Magenta. If you’ve always wanted to get the phone in that particular color, you’d be amazed to find out it’s now available at the Motorola store. The phone even comes with free wireless earbuds, as if you needed another reason to pull the trigger!
There’s no denying it–Motorola seems to know how to create incredibly modern phones that captivate the eye. The Edge 30 Fusion is just that. It’s also impressive under the hood, albeit not as much it is on the outside.
In fact, the Edge 30 Fusion even has its own gaming mode that provides access to specific features you might want to use during extensive gaming sessions. Speaking of those, you can rest assured that your phone can take them, as it doesn’t get too hot under the hood.
You can expect fairly decent picture quality from the Edge 30 Fusion, as Motorola clearly didn’t focus on incredible camera specs with this phone. As for battery life, we’ve measured it, and it scores reasonably well compared to its peers. So, you can expect the 4,400 mAh battery to keep up with you throughout the day.
As mentioned, the Edge 30 Fusion is now available in a tempting bundle deal. Motorola sells the phone alongside the Moto Buds 600 ANC TWS. Those are basic wireless earbuds with noise canceling to help you stay immersed in your tunes. The Dolby Atmos sound technology will add to this, as it provides a three-dimensional sound reproduction to help you dive deep into the world of music.
While the base model of the Edge 30 Fusion typically arrives at $499, the variant in Pantone’s Color of the Year is much more expensive. Right now on the Motorola website, however, you can get the phone in Viva Magenta at a discounted price alongside the Moto Buds 600 ANC TWS earbuds, a $99 gift. Don't worry if you don't need the earbuds, too! The phone alone is also on sale, offered with a deep $300 price cut!
