Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!
PhoneArena special offer at Samsung
Pre-order your Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6 now and take advantage of up to $1,400 of savings, free storage upgrades, and major Samsung credit!
Jul 25, Thu, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Early Prime Day deal makes Amazon's newest Echo Show 8 cheaper than ever before

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Early Prime Day deal makes Amazon's newest Echo Show 8 cheaper than ever before
Released just last year and thus unlikely to receive a 2024 sequel, the third-gen Echo Show 8 may well be the best smart display out there for most everyday users. At a regular price of $149.99, the middle-sized Alexa-powered gadget is not exactly extravagant, especially compared to its bigger $250 Echo Show 10 and $220 Echo Show 15 brothers.

But what if we were to tell you there's now a very easy way to slash an unprecedented 65 bucks off that already reasonable list price? That equates to a massive 43 percent discount, and when we say that you're looking at an unprecedented deal here, we're counting everything Amazon previously offered bargain hunters enamored with this type of 8-inch touchscreen-sporting smart speaker.

Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen)

2023 Release, Smart Display with Alexa, 2-Inch Full Range Neodymium Drivers with Passive Bass Radiator, Spatial Audio, 8-Inch Touchscreen, with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, 13MP Centered Camera with Built-in Shutter and Auto-Framing, Octa-Core SoC with Amazon AZ2 Neural Network Engine, Multiple Layers of Privacy Protection, Built-in Zigbee Smart Home Hub, Charcoal and Glacier White Color Options, Prime Membership Required
$65 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon

There are no prizes for guessing what special condition you need to meet to take advantage of this new, Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023-beating promotion. Yes, we're talking about a Prime membership, which you probably already have anyway or were at least thinking of signing up for ahead of next week's Prime Day 2024 festival. 

Trust us, you will find a lot of great things at absolutely irresistible prices on July 16 and 17, although if you're only interested in an affordable smart display with a decent amount of screen real estate and all of Alexa's smarts, there's clearly no point in waiting another five or six days before placing your order.

The Echo Show 8 (2023) comes in black and white colors at the exact same record high discount, supporting "room-filling" spatial audio and smart home controls without the need of a separate hub device. Its 8-inch display is about as sharp as you expect, playing HD content in your bedroom or kitchen from services like Prime Video and Netflix, and impressively enough, the camera on this compact gadget is just as powerful and smart as the one gracing the larger Echo Show 10.

Recommended Stories
You're looking at a 13MP auto-framing affair here, which should prove ideal for both personal and business video calls conducted from the comfort of your living room. Of course, the Echo Show 8's audio skills are the number one thing most prospective buyers probably care about, with Alexa promising to intelligently and intuitively handle all your voice requests for tasks as diverse as playing music, checking the weather, delivering news briefings, and setting timers and alarms.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
T-Mobile subscribers have another reason to be happy on 4th of July as SpaceX delivers exciting news
T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
Millions of cell numbers are stolen after a popular iOS/Android 2FA app is hacked
T-Mobile subscribers might be shocked after learning about its new achievement
T-Mobile subscribers might be shocked after learning about its new achievement
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced

Latest News

Motorola's new Razr 2024 and Razr+ 2024 are now available for pre-order in the US; save on one today
Motorola's new Razr 2024 and Razr+ 2024 are now available for pre-order in the US; save on one today
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this top Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ deal at Best Buy
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this top Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ deal at Best Buy
So, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim (a.k.a. Ultra) is not happening, is it?
So, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim (a.k.a. Ultra) is not happening, is it?
OnePlus is reportedly taking mid-range smartphone batteries to a new level
OnePlus is reportedly taking mid-range smartphone batteries to a new level
The Windows-powered Surface Pro 9 is deeply discounted at Best Buy once again
The Windows-powered Surface Pro 9 is deeply discounted at Best Buy once again
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless