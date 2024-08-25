Drag-and-drop file sharing may be coming soon to Google Quick Share
Google's Quick Share, the Android equivalent of Apple's AirDrop, is set to receive a major upgrade that could significantly enhance the file-sharing experience on Android devices. Recent findings from an APK teardown suggest that Google is working on adding drag-and-drop functionality to Quick Share, a feature already available on the Windows version of the app.
Currently, the Quick Share experience on Android differs from that on Windows. On Windows, users can simply open the Quick Share app, drag the desired file, and drop it onto the icon of the target device to initiate the transfer. It's a straightforward and efficient process.
The upcoming drag-and-drop feature aims to bridge this gap, offering Android users a similar level of convenience as their Windows counterparts. While the feature isn't fully functional yet, evidence from the APK teardown and preliminary tests on an Android tablet strongly indicate that Google is actively developing it.
For those unfamiliar with Quick Share, it's a handy tool that allows for easy file transfers between devices without the need for a physical connection. It works across various platforms, including Android phones, tablets, Chromebooks, and Windows PCs, making it a valuable asset for users outside the Apple ecosystem.
However, on Android, the process is less streamlined. Users need to locate the file, tap the share button within the associated app, find the Quick Share icon, and then select the recipient device. While functional, it's undeniably less convenient compared to the drag-and-drop method.
The introduction of drag-and-drop functionality would be a welcome addition for Android users, especially those using large-screen devices like tablets and foldable phones. It would simplify file sharing and contribute to a more seamless user experience. Furthermore, it could prove very useful for the much-anticipated native desktop mode that Pixel and Android users in general have been eagerly awaiting.
