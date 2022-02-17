New report shows how 5G has boosted download speeds around the world





5G, although still in its infant stages, has been growing strongly for almost a year and a half now. AppleInsider reports about a new OpenSignal report , that showcases how 5G has changed smartphone data speeds and has increased them almost everywhere around the world.

5G around the world: speed boost

Users in the United States have also seen an increase, but it is a more modest one: from 21.3 Mbps to 37 Mbps.





So far, almost all 5G services use early versions of the 5G standard, which is Release 15. Every few years the 3GPP (the main industry standards body) coordinates the creation of new technology that mobile operators can use to improve their customers' experience with connectivity.



