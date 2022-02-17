 New report shows how 5G has boosted download speeds around the world - PhoneArena

5G

New report shows how 5G has boosted download speeds around the world

Iskra Petrova
New report shows how 5G has boosted download speeds around the world
5G, although still in its infant stages, has been growing strongly for almost a year and a half now. AppleInsider reports about a new OpenSignal report, that showcases how 5G has changed smartphone data speeds and has increased them almost everywhere around the world.

5G around the world: speed boost


Cellular data speeds have begun increasing around the globe as more people have access to 5G, offering higher speeds and lower latency "almost everywhere."

The widespread rollout of 5G began in late 2019, and some countries have seen increased download speeds. Let's explore what the key findings of this new report are.

First off, download speeds have increased quite notably in South Korea thanks to 5G. Before the next-gen network connection was launched, South Korean users experienced average download speeds of 52.4 Mbps. Thanks to 5G, this number has grown to 129.7 Mbps now.

Canada has also seen a notable speed boost, rising from 42.5 Mbps to 64.1 Mbps in terms of average speeds. The UK saw an increase from 21.7 Mbps to 39.7 Mbps in the same metric.

Users in the United States have also seen an increase, but it is a more modest one: from 21.3 Mbps to 37 Mbps.


Of course, these numbers don't mean that 5G is finalized or that everywhere connectivity is the same. Pretty much, 5G is still in its early stages and it should continue to improve over time, just as 4G did.

So far, almost all 5G services use early versions of the 5G standard, which is Release 15. Every few years the 3GPP (the main industry standards body) coordinates the creation of new technology that mobile operators can use to improve their customers' experience with connectivity.

