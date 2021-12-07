Notification Center

iOS Android Apps

You don’t need an iPhone anymore to make money with Twitter’s Super Follows

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
You don’t need an iPhone anymore to make money with Twitter’s Super Follows
Back in September, Twitter announced it is working on a new feature that would allow users to monetize their content on the platform—Super Follows. Then, at the end of October, the company officially released Super Follows, however, with some caveats.

Firstly, you have to have a minimum of 10K followers to make use of the feature, a barrier of sorts—an approach other platforms also implement to inject some control over features. You also need to have tweeted at least 25 times within the last 30 days. The last condition was to be on iOS, or in other words, you had to have an iPhone.

Like with many other apps, Twitter releases new features to the iPhone a bit quicker than Android, as it is presumably easier and faster to do it for a single operating system. That being said, it was still disappointing, especially because this served as a barrier for users to earn some money and make use of this great addition to the platform.

Nevertheless, Twitter has now officially released Super Follows to Android users as well, so both camps can enjoy the 97% cut they get from each subscription. Consequently, Twitter states that it gets the other 3%, at least until you manage to start earning more than $50,000 in a month. After that point, the social media giant will massively bump up its cut to 20% of your earnings.


As for the subscriptions themselves, followers can subscribe for additional content for either $2.99, $4.99, or $9.99 per month. In return, they get whatever the user can come up with, but generally, it is an extra level of content and/or interaction. Super Following users get access to tweets that are not available to regular followers and a Super Followers badge, which will be public for easy recognition.

Unfortunately, Twitter is yet to add the Super Follows feature to its web version, but it will likely come next. Some other features Twitter is working on are the ability to subscribe anonymously if you are a super follower, paid spaces, and newsletters.

