You don’t need an iPhone anymore to make money with Twitter’s Super Follows

You don’t need an iPhone anymore to make money with Twitter’s Super Follows0
Firstly, you have to have a minimum of 10K followers to make use of the feature, a barrier of sorts—an approach other platforms also implement to inject some control over features. You also need to have tweeted at least 25 times within the last 30 days. The last condition was to be on iOS, or in other words, you had to have an iPhone.
Nevertheless, Twitter has now officially released Super Follows to Android users as well, so both camps can enjoy the 97% cut they get from each subscription. Consequently, Twitter states that it gets the other 3%, at least until you manage to start earning more than $50,000 in a month. After that point, the social media giant will massively bump up its cut to 20% of your earnings.
ANDROID USERS your time has FINALLY arrived!— Super Follows (@SuperFollows) December 2, 2021
now you can Super Follow your fav creators, starting with the ones we’re following yayyyyyy! pic.twitter.com/VAikV6GVvW
Unfortunately, Twitter is yet to add the Super Follows feature to its web version, but it will likely come next. Some other features Twitter is working on are the ability to subscribe anonymously if you are a super follower, paid spaces, and newsletters.