Third-party USB-C cables can wipe out your financial accounts before you know there's a problem

A tweet from Jon Bruner , who works for Lumafield, should be of interest to those using most Android phones or an iPhone 15 series model or later. Lumafield is in the business of taking industrial CT scans; just a few days ago Bruner revealed that when a USB-C connector was scanned, something "sinister" was discovered inside the cable. The CT scan discovered that the internal electronics of the cable had been tampered with.





The hackers added a Wi-Fi antenna to the USB-C cord and several chips were stacked on top of each other. With these features added, the USB-C cable has the ability to create some mischief giving hackers the ability to log your keystrokes and steal your passwords, communicate with an attacker over Wi-Fi, and gain complete access to your phone. Once that occurs, you might be in danger of having the attackers clean out your financial accounts.







There is a way to avoid these infected USB-C cables and it is a simple workaround. Simply stay away from using third-party USB-C cables and stick to the charging cables offered by phone manufacturers like Apple and Samsung. Safe USB cables are usually found inside the box when you buy a new phone. Don't forget that starting with last year's iPhone 15 series, Apple's iOS-powered smartphones also use USB-C cables and ports for charging and data transfers.



