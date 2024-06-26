Digital hotel keys arrive on Google Wallet

Digital room keys have been available on iOS since iOS 15 | Image credit — Apple





There's one catch, though. Not all hotels are compatible with Google Wallet for digital key cards. Each hotel will have to add support for the feature, and right now, not many hotels have. One of the hotels that does offer digital key cards with Google Wallet is the Clarion Hotel Post in Sweden.This new feature could be really convenient for travelers, but it's unclear how quickly it will be widely available. Because it's a new technology, fancier, more expensive hotels are probably the ones that will offer this first. We'll have to wait and see if more affordable hotels start offering it too. In the meantime, if you happen to be staying at a hotel that offers digital key cards through Google Wallet, you can give it a try and see how you like it.