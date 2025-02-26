GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

T-Mobile owner teams with Google and this could mean better call, browsing experience

T-Mobile Google
T-Mobile logo in pink.
Deutsche Telekom, T-Mobile's owner, is partnering with Google Cloud and the result could be a win for end users. Don't we all want fast speeds, stable connections, and smooth performance?

Mobile networks have gotten incredibly complex, as you can predict – billions of people have phones, and many of those are smartphones – they use data give or take all the time. So telcos need smarter ways to manage performance and prevent issues before they happen.

That's where artificial intelligence (AI) comes in – yup, AI is not just for us to draw cats in space suits (standing on top of a waterfall of acid on a distant planet), but it's great for telcos as well.

Deutsche Telekom, in partnership with Google Cloud, is introducing an AI-driven system designed to make mobile networks more reliable, efficient, and even… self-healing.

Verizon is also going in the AI direction… and so will everybody else out there at a given point in time.

Every time you send a message, make a call, or browse the internet, your phone connects to a Radio Access Network (RAN) – the system of cell towers and antennas that link your device to the broader network. RAN is what allows your smartphone to communicate with other phones and access online services.

As networks grow larger and more complex, managing them efficiently becomes a challenge. Traditional network automation follows fixed rules and struggles to handle unpredictable issues in real time. AI is now changing that, enabling networks to think, learn, and adapt automatically to improve performance without human intervention.

Deutsche Telekom, in collaboration with Google Cloud, has developed "RAN Guardian", an AI-powered system designed to detect and fix network issues before they impact users. Instead of waiting for engineers to manually address problems, this system constantly monitors the network, predicting and solving potential failures in real time. Sounds pretty advanced.

For us, this should mean fewer dropped calls, faster connections, and smoother streaming. The AI system should help keep our connection stable by automatically adjusting network settings. Over time, this self-healing capability could reduce disruptions and improve overall reliability, but I guess by that time, telcos will have new challenges to overcome that'll have to do with the next step in wireless communication – 6G.
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

