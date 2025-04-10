Dell, Microsoft and Lenovo rush laptops to the U.S. ahead of tariff nightmare

The iPhone 16 is primarily manufactured in China. | Video credit — Apple

Dell, Microsoft and Lenovo will be able to keep selling their laptops at old prices for the time being using the extra inventory they’ve brought in. However sooner or later the supply will run out and all three companies will either have to drastically raise prices or absorb the costs themselves.The point behind such extreme tariff rates is to force companies to shift their manufacturing to the U.S. but industry analysts claim that such a thing can not and will not happen. They say that moving operations to the U.S. will not only be costly but will also permanently make products more expensive.These tariffs have also been very contentious in online circles. While many mock them for destroying global trade others praise the president for doing what he said he would. If the tariff plan actually works then all of the current turmoil is supposedly just a temporary hiccup but no one can be certain about how the market will react.