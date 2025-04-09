You can no longer buy Razer laptops in the U.S.

Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Today (April 9, 2025) the extensive list of tariffs put forward by President Donald Trump went into effect and will be imposed on almost every region in the world. This has led to Razer deciding to halt all laptop sales of its popular Blade series in the U.S. for the foreseeable future.

The Razer Blade laptops are praised for their very sleek looks and extremely powerful hardware configurations. These laptops already made for quite expensive purchases before the tariffs went into effect. Razer is likely trying to find a workaround as either passing on the burden of cost to the consumers or shouldering it itself will ruin the company’s profit margins.

China responded to the U.S. tariffs with retaliatory tariffs of its own. This in turn made the Trump administration impose an even higher tariff rate on China. As Razer’s laptops are mostly manufactured in China, the company is finding it quite difficult to continue conducting business in the U.S. Due to similar reasons Apple has been hoarding inventory in the States before the tariffs start affecting it too.


The Razer website for the U.S. now leads to a 404 page when you try to open the product listing for a Razer Blade laptop. Razer’s website in Canada and other countries still shows the laptops available for purchase. The company hasn’t put out any public statement as of yet where it acknowledges this contrast and details what it plans to do next.

Framework — a laptop manufacturer with a design philosophy centered around self-repair — has also halted laptop sales in the U.S. due to the new tariffs. I also expect that Asus and Lenovo, which make gaming laptops to rival the Razer Blade series, will also run into problems and may also halt sales in the U.S.

While some countries have decided to try and negotiate tariffs with the U.S., China has explicitly stated that it will retaliate in kind. If that happens then many companies will be faced with similar dilemmas in the country as Razer. It is also still very unlikely that many companies will try to shift their manufacturing to the States to dodge the tariffs.
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
