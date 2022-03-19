 Delete these Android apps before they slowly bankrupt you - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Mint Mobile

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from Mint Mobile

 View
Android Apps

Delete these Android apps before they slowly bankrupt you

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Delete these Android apps before they slowly bankrupt you
While Android malware is by no means a novel threat for the billions of active users around the world, it really feels like the platform's security issues are only getting worse with time, as bad actors continue to improve their havoc-wreaking methods and Google is simply not doing enough to keep you protected.

Case in point, two of the latest malicious apps identified as such by Doctor Web's cybersecurity experts and tech news publication Bleeping Computer, which may have been allowed to steal money from up to a million people before ultimately being removed from the official Play Store.

Developed by the same undoubtedly phony company called "Tsaregorotseva", Top Navigation and Advice Photo Power were able to rack up 500,000+ and 100,000+ installs respectively, which is just unacceptable when you consider their predatory behavior.

Of course, a large part of the blame also lies with the users who failed to anticipate the menace even after strings of reviews highlighted the "total scam" and "fake advertisement" tactics pulled by at least one of the two apps in question.


In short, both generically named and seemingly useful apps had the same insidious goal, subscribing users to bogus services without their approval or knowledge to swipe a few bucks (or euros, or pounds) off their bank accounts every week.

That can obviously add up to quite a bit of money after a while, so if the two aforementioned titles sound familiar, you might want to check your Android phones and hit uninstall as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, that's not everything Dr.Web's researchers found wrong with Google Play in January, with an assortment of other threats attempting (and, in many cases, presumably succeeding) in stealing personal information, passwords, phone numbers, and even Facebook accounts from a number of users that's impossible to estimate.

Naturally, the end game for the vast majority of these trojans was also money, with everything from bank accounts to credit cards and cryptocurrencies targeted using various deceptive mechanisms. Without going into a lot of detail, here are a few other apps you need to delete right away if you happen to find them on your Android devices:

  • Up Your Mobile
  • Morph Faces
  • Power Photo Studio
  • Launcher iOS 15
  • Adorn Photo Pro
  • Chain Reaction
  • TOH
  • Invest Gaz Incomes
  • Gazprom Invest
  • Gaz Investor

If you receive this scammy email that uses the Google name and icon, delete it immediately
If you receive this scammy email that uses the Google name and icon, delete it immediately
3 days ago, 6:51 PM, by Alan Friedman
If you care about your security (and your money), you must delete this vicious Android app
If you care about your security (and your money), you must delete this vicious Android app
Mar 04, 2022, 8:55 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu
More than 50,000 Android users need to delete this malicious new app pronto
More than 50,000 Android users need to delete this malicious new app pronto
Feb 22, 2022, 4:43 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu
Security firm says to delete this Android app immediately before it cleans out your bank account
Security firm says to delete this Android app immediately before it cleans out your bank account
Jan 29, 2022, 12:41 AM, by Alan Friedman

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Pixel 6 Pro camera after 6 months: The best Zoom, Portrait Mode, and Action photos you'll ever take
by Martin Filipov,  1
Pixel 6 Pro camera after 6 months: The best Zoom, Portrait Mode, and Action photos you'll ever take
Apple iPhone users complain: "iOS 15.4 update is draining my batteries rapidly"
by Alan Friedman,  15
Apple iPhone users complain: "iOS 15.4 update is draining my batteries rapidly"
Samsung says that its foundry yields are improving
by Alan Friedman,  4
Samsung says that its foundry yields are improving
Apple releases new TV ad for the powerful M1 iPad Air (2022)
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple releases new TV ad for the powerful M1 iPad Air (2022)
Google is testing a split screen Gboard virtual keyboard for larger and foldable displays
by Alan Friedman,  0
Google is testing a split screen Gboard virtual keyboard for larger and foldable displays
Google is down; Maps, Search, Gmail, Chrome, and more are affected
by Alan Friedman,  9
Google is down; Maps, Search, Gmail, Chrome, and more are affected
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless