Dear Apple, Google and Facebook, enough with this art style

The entire silicon valley uses the same (often unappealing) art style









YouTube itself also often uses graphics like that inside the channel dashboard. And what's with Facebook and its surreal figures with tiny heads? Lastly, over at Microsoft's account section we can see a very similar basic art style.



Wow, all of those tech giants sure do have their unique identities!



It's quite surprising, especially in regards to



So yeah, it's almost like we can't escape from this art style. And if you never noticed any of this, I bet you won't be able to un-notice it now! (Sorry.)



"But come on, it's kind of cute, simple and universal!"

Well, is it, though? Nobody I asked finds Apple or Google's art cute or stylish, and I bet most children would literally be scared by disproportionate human figures like those. In fact, I consulted with my young nieces, who use iPads all the time. They do find what the App Store has to show on occasion to be a bit scary.



It's quite surprising, especially in regards to Google and Apple, since their phone operating systems, for example, are quite different from a visual design standpoint. Apple's iOS uses blur and shadow effects all over the interface, while Google's Android uses flat colors, no shading. You'd think those differences in design language will also apply to the style in which those two companies draw us – their users.









Instead, you go to the App Store and see something like this most of the time:









Be honest, what do you think?

You're a user of those companies' products too. You also see it all the time. Let us know what you think about the simplistic, oddly proportional art style



How do you feel about this art style? I like this art style, it's cute and simple I like this art style, it's unique I dislike this art style, it's lazy and uninspired I dislike this art style, it's creepy I like this art style, it's cute and simple 11.54% I like this art style, it's unique 5.77% I dislike this art style, it's lazy and uninspired 55.77% I dislike this art style, it's creepy 26.92%



You're a user of those companies' products too. You also see it all the time. Let us know what you think about the simplistic, oddly proportional art style we showed above , used by most tech giants. Do you find it relatable and pleasant, simple and non-threatening, like it's meant to be? Or do you find it off-putting?

