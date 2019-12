Unlocked Moto G7 Play is cheaper than ever on Amazon

Motorola has been running various promotions these last two months of the year, either through its official website or at multiple US retailers and carriers. If you're looking for a very cheap but reliable Android smartphone, the Moto G7 Play may fit the profile.The Moto G7 Play is $70 off, a great discount considering the phone typically sells for $200. What's even better is that the unlocked model that you can grab from Amazon is compatible with all US carriers – CDMA and GSM, so you'll be able to use it with AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon.The only problem is that you can only get it in Deep Indigo since the other three color options – Ceramic Black, Clear White, and Marine Blue are sold out. Although it's one of the cheapest Moto G7 series smartphones, Moto G7 Play offers decent specs for the price you pay.For example, the smartphone's 3,000 mAh battery promises more than 40-hours of usage, while the 13-megapixel rear-facing camera should be enough to allow you to capture more than decent photos. Also, the Moto G7 Play boasts a large 5.7-inch HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and it packs a fingerprint reader and a secondary 8-megapixel selfie camera. Be sure to check out our Moto G7 Play review for more details about the affordable smartphone.