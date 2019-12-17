Unlocked Moto G7 Play is cheaper than ever on Amazon
The only problem is that you can only get it in Deep Indigo since the other three color options – Ceramic Black, Clear White, and Marine Blue are sold out. Although it's one of the cheapest Moto G7 series smartphones, Moto G7 Play offers decent specs for the price you pay.
For example, the smartphone's 3,000 mAh battery promises more than 40-hours of usage, while the 13-megapixel rear-facing camera should be enough to allow you to capture more than decent photos. Also, the Moto G7 Play boasts a large 5.7-inch HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and it packs a fingerprint reader and a secondary 8-megapixel selfie camera. Be sure to check out our Moto G7 Play review for more details about the affordable smartphone.
