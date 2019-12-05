Deal: Buy the new Motorola One Hyper, get a second Moto phone for free
Yesterday, Motorola announced and released a new mid-range Android smartphone called One Hyper. Similar to the previously launched One Zoom and One Action, the Motorola One Hyper is sold in the US unlocked and only works on GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile (so you can't use it on Verizon, Sprint, or US Cellular).
One Hyper is Motorola's first handset to be released in the US with Android 10 out of the box. The smartphone sports a pretty large 6.5-inch display with 1080 x 2340 pixels and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. Other notable features include a dual rear camera (64 MP + 8 MP ultra-wide-angle), a 32 MP pop-up camera for selfies, 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of expandable storage space, and a 4000 mAh battery.
