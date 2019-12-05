Deal: Buy the new Motorola One Hyper, get a second Moto phone for free

Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Florin Troaca by Florin Troaca   /  Dec 05, 2019, 12:49 PM
Yesterday, Motorola announced and released a new mid-range Android smartphone called One Hyper. Similar to the previously launched One Zoom and One Action, the Motorola One Hyper is sold in the US unlocked and only works on GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile (so you can't use it on Verizon, Sprint, or US Cellular).  

Motorola is offering the One Hyper for $399.99 - a decent price considering the phone's looks and features. What you may not know (because it wasn't revealed yesterday) is that buying the One Hyper allows you to get a second Motorola phone at absolutely no extra cost. The free phone can be either a Moto G6, or a Moto G6 Play - these are 2017 models that usually don't cost more than $150 a piece but are still perfect as backup handsets. You must manually add both the Motorola One Hyper and the Moto G6 or G6 Play to your cart to get the second handset for $0.

One Hyper is Motorola's first handset to be released in the US with Android 10 out of the box. The smartphone sports a pretty large 6.5-inch display with 1080 x 2340 pixels and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. Other notable features include a dual rear camera (64 MP + 8 MP ultra-wide-angle), a 32 MP pop-up camera for selfies, 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of expandable storage space, and a 4000 mAh battery.


