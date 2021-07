Unlocked Google Pixel 4 is half off at Amazon

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

The Pixel 4 is still a viable flagship having been released nearly two years ago. Software-wise, the smartphone is still eligible for another major Android update, and the hardware inside the Pixel 4 remains decent even after two years.Unfortunately, buying a Pixel 4 at its full price is probably not worth it since newer alternatives are bound to be better. However, great deals such as the one offered by Amazon right now makes us reconsider the opportunity of purchasing a Pixel 4 in 2021.For a limited time, customers can grab the Pixel 4 for 50 percent off via Amazon. Considering Google 's phone typically sells for $800, this feels like a great deal. The only “downside” is that you can only get the Just Black variant, not the Clearly White color option. Also, make sure to select the 64GB model since the 128GB version is getting a much smaller 10 percent discount.Another benefit for owning an unlocked Google Pixel 4 is that it will work on just about any carrier in the US, including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, U.S. Cellular, Boost Mobile, Google Fi, Cricket, Metro by T-Mobile, and Straight Talk.If you're not convinced that Google's old flagship is worth your money, make sure to check out our in-depth Pixel 4 review for more details on the smartphone.