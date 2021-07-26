Unlocked Google Pixel 4 is half off at Amazon

Unlocked Google Pixel 4 is half off at Amazon0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Unfortunately, buying a Pixel 4 at its full price is probably not worth it since newer alternatives are bound to be better. However, great deals such as the one offered by Amazon right now makes us reconsider the opportunity of purchasing a Pixel 4 in 2021.
Another benefit for owning an unlocked Google Pixel 4 is that it will work on just about any carrier in the US, including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, U.S. Cellular, Boost Mobile, Google Fi, Cricket, Metro by T-Mobile, and Straight Talk.
If you're not convinced that Google's old flagship is worth your money, make sure to check out our in-depth Pixel 4 review for more details on the smartphone.