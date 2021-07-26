Save on Galaxy S21 5G with 12m plan

 View

Save on Galaxy S21 5G with 12m plan

 View
Android Deals Google

Unlocked Google Pixel 4 is half off at Amazon

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Unlocked Google Pixel 4 is half off at Amazon
The Pixel 4 is still a viable flagship having been released nearly two years ago. Software-wise, the smartphone is still eligible for another major Android update, and the hardware inside the Pixel 4 remains decent even after two years.

Unfortunately, buying a Pixel 4 at its full price is probably not worth it since newer alternatives are bound to be better. However, great deals such as the one offered by Amazon right now makes us reconsider the opportunity of purchasing a Pixel 4 in 2021.

For a limited time, customers can grab the Pixel 4 for 50 percent off via Amazon. Considering Google's phone typically sells for $800, this feels like a great deal. The only “downside” is that you can only get the Just Black variant, not the Clearly White color option. Also, make sure to select the 64GB model since the 128GB version is getting a much smaller 10 percent discount.

Another benefit for owning an unlocked Google Pixel 4 is that it will work on just about any carrier in the US, including AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, U.S. Cellular, Boost Mobile, Google Fi, Cricket, Metro by T-Mobile, and Straight Talk.

If you're not convinced that Google's old flagship is worth your money, make sure to check out our in-depth Pixel 4 review for more details on the smartphone.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Pixel 4
Google Pixel 4 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.7
$250 Special eBay $349 Amazon $16 BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 5.7 inches 2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2800 mAh
  • OS Android 11

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Apple to equip all its devices with Face ID, including Macs and the iPhone SE line
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Apple to equip all its devices with Face ID, including Macs and the iPhone SE line
July security patch reportedly breaks Galaxy S10 5G's face recognition feature
by Iskra Petrova,  0
July security patch reportedly breaks Galaxy S10 5G's face recognition feature
Apple reportedly orders more than 100 million A15 chips for the iPhone 13 series
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Apple reportedly orders more than 100 million A15 chips for the iPhone 13 series
OnePlus Nord N10 5G finally getting Android 11 in Europe and North America
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
OnePlus Nord N10 5G finally getting Android 11 in Europe and North America
Galaxy S22 series model numbers leaked online
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Galaxy S22 series model numbers leaked online
Battle between Android and iOS over smartphone sales is bogus say court documents
by Alan Friedman,  3
Battle between Android and iOS over smartphone sales is bogus say court documents
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless