Sony's older premium noise-canceling headphones massively discounted on Amazon

Unsurprisingly, both Sony's premium noise-canceling wireless headphones
, the WH-1000XM3 and WH-1000XM4, cost the same: $350. Although the WH-1000XM3 were launched three years ago, Sony hasn't permanently dropped their price yet, so you'd probably better off buying the new WH-1000XM4 that made it to the market last yea
r and cost the same.
On the bright side, the WH-1000XM3 headphones are always getting a bigger discount when they're on sale. Typically, Sony's new premium noise-canceling headphones
, the WH-1000XM4, drop to as low as $280, but the WH-1000XM3 are much cheaper.
Right now, Sony's headphones WH-1000XM3 are $110 cheaper on Amazon. That's a huge discount for a premium product, so if you're in the market for a pair of wireless headphones, this is one of your best options.
The WH-1000XM3 headphones feature Alexa voice-assistant support and top-notch digital noise-canceling technology. Equally important, the headphones offer up to 30 hours of playtime on a single charge, which is massive.
Sony's premium noise-canceling headphones are available in black and silver colors, and both versions are no on sale on Amazon. You'll have to act fast though if you want to get that juicy $110 discount.
