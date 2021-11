Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 drops below $200 once again

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active 2 works with both Android (Android OS 5.0 and above 1.5GB RAM) and iOS (iPhone 5 and above) devices, but you’ll get better interconnectivity with the former. As anyone can see by reading our Galaxy Watch Active 2 review , this is a sleek, stylish smartwatch that offers all the features you’d expect from a wearable device. That includes heart rate and sleep monitor, fitness activity tracker, notifications, and more.As far as the specs go, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 sports a 1.4 -inch Super AMOLED display, 768MB RAM, 4GB internal memory, and water resistance. Also, the smartwatch runs Tizen OS 4.0 and promises to offer about a day of battery life