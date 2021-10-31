Notification Center

Samsung Deals Tizen Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 drops below $200 once again

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 drops below $200 once again
Samsung introduced the Galaxy Watch Active 2 more than two years ago, which is one of the main reasons the smartwatch can be found on sale more often than not. That being said, if you’re looking for a good smartwatch, you’ll be saving a decent amount if you decide to go for Samsung’s wearable device.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 has never been among the most expensive smartwatches out there, so the fact that it’s on sale makes it even more appealing. Typically selling for $250, the smartwatch is now 20% off on Amazon, but there’s a catch.

To benefit from the $50 discount, customers must purchase the 40mm Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch Active 2. Then, they’ll have to choose the Pink Gold color, the only one that’s on sale right now at Amazon.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active 2 works with both Android (Android OS 5.0 and above 1.5GB RAM) and iOS (iPhone 5 and above) devices, but you’ll get better interconnectivity with the former. As anyone can see by reading our Galaxy Watch Active 2 review, this is a sleek, stylish smartwatch that offers all the features you’d expect from a wearable device. That includes heart rate and sleep monitor, fitness activity tracker, notifications, and more.

As far as the specs go, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 sports a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display, 768MB RAM, 4GB internal memory, and water resistance. Also, the smartwatch runs Tizen OS 4.0 and promises to offer about a day of battery life

