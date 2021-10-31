Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 drops below $200 once again

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 drops below $200 once again0
To benefit from the $50 discount, customers must purchase the 40mm Bluetooth version of the Galaxy Watch Active 2. Then, they’ll have to choose the Pink Gold color, the only one that’s on sale right now at Amazon.
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active 2 works with both Android (Android OS 5.0 and above 1.5GB RAM) and iOS (iPhone 5 and above) devices, but you’ll get better interconnectivity with the former. As anyone can see by reading our Galaxy Watch Active 2 review, this is a sleek, stylish smartwatch that offers all the features you’d expect from a wearable device. That includes heart rate and sleep monitor, fitness activity tracker, notifications, and more.
As far as the specs go, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 sports a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display, 768MB RAM, 4GB internal memory, and water resistance. Also, the smartwatch runs Tizen OS 4.0 and promises to offer about a day of battery life
