Amazon undercuts Best Buy with new deal on Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
One of the best Galaxy A series phones, the Galaxy A53 5G just had its price slashed to lowest value we’ve been able to track since its release back in March 2022. About two weeks ago, the Galaxy A53 dropped to just $350 at Best Buy, a $100 discount that made the phone a bit more appealing for those looking for a cheaper 5G smartphone.
If you’re in United States, you should know that while the phone comes unlocked, it will only work on GSM networks. That means that Verizon is out of the question, but if you’re with AT&T or T-Mobile then you should definitely consider getting the deal if you’re in the market for a good 5G smartphone.
On the inside, the Galaxy A53 5G packs an octa-core Exynos 1280 processor, paired with 4/6/8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage. Amazon’s deal is available for the 6/128GB version of the phone, so not the best model, but not the worst either.
On the camera front, Samsung’s Galaxy A53 5G has you all covered. Thanks to a quad setup that includes 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP cameras, the Galaxy A53 5G is likely to meet the most demanding needs of an average user.
To top it all off, Samsung included a massive 5,000 mAh battery that supports up to 25W super-fast charging. According to Samsung, the battery should offer up to two days of moderate usage, which is on par with most top-tier smartphones these days.
Amazon has just jumped in with its own deal on the Galaxy A53 5G deal, which undercuts Best Buy’s by $50. According to Amazon, this is the “lowest price in 30 days,” but by our account, this is the best Galaxy A53 5G deal to date.
If you’re in United States, you should know that while the phone comes unlocked, it will only work on GSM networks. That means that Verizon is out of the question, but if you’re with AT&T or T-Mobile then you should definitely consider getting the deal if you’re in the market for a good 5G smartphone.
Speaking of which, the Galaxy A53 5G offers the full mid-range package you’d expect from a $400-$500 phone. It sports a stunning 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating.
On the inside, the Galaxy A53 5G packs an octa-core Exynos 1280 processor, paired with 4/6/8GB RAM and 128/256GB storage. Amazon’s deal is available for the 6/128GB version of the phone, so not the best model, but not the worst either.
On the camera front, Samsung’s Galaxy A53 5G has you all covered. Thanks to a quad setup that includes 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP cameras, the Galaxy A53 5G is likely to meet the most demanding needs of an average user.
To top it all off, Samsung included a massive 5,000 mAh battery that supports up to 25W super-fast charging. According to Samsung, the battery should offer up to two days of moderate usage, which is on par with most top-tier smartphones these days.
Things that are NOT allowed: