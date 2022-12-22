Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

The amazing Galaxy A53 5G is at its lowest price ever!

Samsung Deals
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The amazing Galaxy A53 5G is at its lowest price ever!
We often complain about how expensive modern flagship phones have become, and that's true to some extent, but we also often forget how good today's midrange phones really are. Take the Galaxy A53 5G, for example. It's one of the best-selling phones Samsung has to offer, and for a very good reason. And now you can get one for just $349.99! It was a lot of phone for the money at its normal price, and with this limited deal, it's a real steal.

Samsung - Galaxy A53 5G 128GB

120Hz display MicroSD card slot Premium design Versatile camera
$100 off (22%)
$349 99
$449 99
Buy at BestBuy


Let's quickly go through all the bells and whistles you're getting for that price. One of the standout features of the Galaxy A53 is its display, which is bright, crisp, and smooth. The 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz, which makes scrolling and swiping through apps feel smooth and responsive.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A53 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, which provides fast and efficient performance. It also comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card, a feature even today's flagship phones lack.

The Galaxy A53 also has a quad-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 64MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, a 5MP macro camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. This allows you to take high-quality photos and videos, as well as capture wide-angle shots and close-up details. The front-facing camera is a 32-megapixel selfie, which should be more than sufficient for taking selfies and making video calls.

Other notable features of the Galaxy A53 include a large 5,000 mAh battery, which should provide plenty of power for a full day of use. Overall, the Samsung Galaxy A53 is a well-rounded smartphone that offers a good balance of features and affordability. And now, thanks to that limited Best Buy deal, you can get one at a price that will put a smile on your face.

Also Read: 
Loading Comments...

Latest News

UK carrier EE extends and upgrades its 4G network to over 500 rural areas
UK carrier EE extends and upgrades its 4G network to over 500 rural areas
The Google Pixel 8 main camera might be one of its main upgrades
The Google Pixel 8 main camera might be one of its main upgrades
T-Mobile is literally driving circles around Comcast to convince you to 'make Xfinity your ex'
T-Mobile is literally driving circles around Comcast to convince you to 'make Xfinity your ex'
Lockdown ease in China spells good news for iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max supply
Lockdown ease in China spells good news for iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max supply
The 'world's best noise-cancelling' Bose earbuds drop to a very special Christmas price
The 'world's best noise-cancelling' Bose earbuds drop to a very special Christmas price
BT begins tests on a new and faster 5G technology in Leeds
BT begins tests on a new and faster 5G technology in Leeds

Popular stories

Amazon knocks Google's Pixel Buds Pro down to their lowest ever price
Amazon knocks Google's Pixel Buds Pro down to their lowest ever price
The mighty fast M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro is up to a jaw-dropping $500 off
The mighty fast M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro is up to a jaw-dropping $500 off
AT&T has a deal that you can't refuse for the iPhone 14 Plus with no trade-in required
AT&T has a deal that you can't refuse for the iPhone 14 Plus with no trade-in required
Game-changing Pixel 7a means no need to spend more than $450 for a phone ever again!
Game-changing Pixel 7a means no need to spend more than $450 for a phone ever again!
Motorola's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone has a 165Hz screen, 125W charging, and a crazy low price
Motorola's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone has a 165Hz screen, 125W charging, and a crazy low price
T-Mobile is (randomly) giving some customers free lines for Christmas: check to see if you qualify
T-Mobile is (randomly) giving some customers free lines for Christmas: check to see if you qualify
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless