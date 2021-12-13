The Echo Buds (1st Gen) getting a massive 70% discount for a limited time

The Echo Buds (1st Gen) getting a massive 70% discount for a limited time0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
More importantly, the original Echo Buds come with Active Noise Reduction technology developed by Bose, which promises to offer crisp, dynamic audio while on the move. Unlike many other earphones in the same price tier, they are sweat-resistant, and feature sealed in-ear design to limit background noise.
Unfortunately, the earphones are no longer sold by Amazon since the company has already released the second generation. However, if you’re looking for a bargain, Woot has the Echo Buds (1st Gen) on sale for just $40, which would make them $90 cheaper than the retail price.