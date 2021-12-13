Notification Center

Accessories Deals Amazon Audio

The Echo Buds (1st Gen) getting a massive 70% discount for a limited time

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Echo Buds (1st Gen) getting a massive 70% discount for a limited time
Amazon’s Echo Buds are a decent option for customers looking for a pair of cheap earphones. They not only work with Alexa, but also with Google Assistant and Siri, you just need to press and hold the earbud to access any of the supported assistants.

More importantly, the original Echo Buds come with Active Noise Reduction technology developed by Bose, which promises to offer crisp, dynamic audio while on the move. Unlike many other earphones in the same price tier, they are sweat-resistant, and feature sealed in-ear design to limit background noise.

As far as the battery goes, the Echo Buds (1st Gen) offer up to 5 hours of music playback per charge, up to 2 hours with a 15-minute quick charge, and up to 20 hours with the charging case.

Echo Buds (1st Gen)

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Reduction & Alexa

$90 off (69%)
$40
$130
Buy at Woot


Unfortunately, the earphones are no longer sold by Amazon since the company has already released the second generation. However, if you’re looking for a bargain, Woot has the Echo Buds (1st Gen) on sale for just $40, which would make them $90 cheaper than the retail price.

And the best thing about the deal is that you can get them by Christmas if you order them now, or even faster if you’re willing to pay for One-Day or Two-Day shipping.

