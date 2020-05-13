iOS Apple Software updates Apps

Apple adds Dark mode support to another app

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 13, 2020, 12:47 PM
Apple adds Dark mode support to another app
Last month we told you that the Apple Support app had been updated to include Dark mode. This means that the UI is reversed from showing black text on a white background to showing white text on a black background. Dark mode prevents the screen from blinding the eyes of users and any unfortunate passersby in a dark room or at night. And it also saves a little battery life on those iPhone models that sport an AMOLED display. Because these panels do not use a backlight, the color black is created by turning pixels off on the appropriate areas of the screen. Since pixels that are off do not draw power from the battery, using Dark mode will allow an iPhone battery to run a little longer.

Spotted by 9to5Mac, Apple is adding Dark mode support to the Apple Store app. The app can be used to purchase Apple devices and accessories, and if you point your camera at the barcode found on an accessory's listing, you'll be told whether or not it is compatible with your device. According to Apple, the update allows users to "Browse, buy, and explore in Dark Mode, a dramatic new look that seamlessly integrates into the app." And it also includes "various bug fixes and enhancements." The Apple Store app will use whichever mode you've set for your iPhone or iPad. You can change your selection by going to Settings > Display & Brightness and tapping on either Light or Dark mode.


Once Apple starts reopening the brick and mortar Apple Stores and resumes the free hands-on Today at Apple sessions, you can use the app to reserve a place to attend at your nearby Apple Store. If you don't have the Apple Store app on your phone, you can install it from the App Store.

Apple added system-wide Dark mode support to the iPhone and iPad when it launched iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 last September.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Motorola Moto G8 vs G8 Power vs G8 Power Lite review
Motorola Moto G8 vs G8 Power vs G8 Power Lite review
Phones are more fragile than ever, and it's all our fault
Phones are more fragile than ever, and it's all our fault
OnePlus 8 Pro Review
OnePlus 8 Pro Review
Making a whole song just with an iPad Pro
Making a whole song just with an iPad Pro
Leak strongly suggests that a 5G Apple iPad Pro could arrive this year or next
Leak strongly suggests that a 5G Apple iPad Pro could arrive this year or next
Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite with $1,100 price and some downgrades possibly in the works
Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite with $1,100 price and some downgrades possibly in the works
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
Latest Apple iPhone 12 leaks: 120Hz ProMotion, 5G, larger batteries, improved cameras and more
Latest Apple iPhone 12 leaks: 120Hz ProMotion, 5G, larger batteries, improved cameras and more

Popular stories

Here's why T-Mobile and Sprint's combined 5G network could become an unstoppable force
Here's why T-Mobile and Sprint's combined 5G network could become an unstoppable force
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
If you own the Apple iPhone XR you could end up being awarded some money
If you own the Apple iPhone XR you could end up being awarded some money
Dish touts its future 5G network as the 'Netflix' to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's 'Blockbuster'
Dish touts its future 5G network as the 'Netflix' to Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's 'Blockbuster'
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
Juicy iPhone 12/Pro 5G leak reveals names, display upgrades, extra storage, more
The Google Pixel 5 midrange 5G chipset may be Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 768G
The Google Pixel 5 midrange 5G chipset may be Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 768G

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless