Apple updates the most useful App Store app for its device owners

The Apple Support app is a free download from the App Store and it provides a connection allowing users to chat with Apple's technical support. It also has what it calls "articles" written by Apple to help users learn what to do if their Apple device has a cracked screen, won't charge, can't turn on, won't install a new update and much, much more. There is probably an article to cover every possible issue that could pop up. You can find the app by clicking on this link





Apple updated the app today to version 4.0 and it opens by default to a page that shows your device. Underneath that image of your Apple product is a list of topics including Repairs & Physical Damage; Device Performance; Subscriptions & Purchases; Passwords & Security; Update, Backup & Restore; and More. Tap on one of those topics and you'll see several possible issues. For example, if you tap on Passwords & Security, you will see a menu that includes Activation Lock; Reset Apple ID password; Apple ID disabled; Forgotten passcode or disabled device; and Suspicious email, text, or phone call. Tap on the one that relates to your issue for support.









The app now supports Dark Mode, and there is a new Products menu that makes it easier to find all of the Apple products you use along with a list of Apple's services. There is also a new and improved call and chat experience. Especially now, with all 457 Apple Stores outside of China and South Korea closed, the Apple Support app might come in handy if you need a question answered from Apple about your device.

