iOS Apple Tablets Software updates Apps

Apple updates the most useful App Store app for its device owners

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Apr 28, 2020, 9:19 PM
Apple updates the most useful App Store app for its device owners
The Apple Support app is a free download from the App Store and it provides a connection allowing users to chat with Apple's technical support. It also has what it calls "articles" written by Apple to help users learn what to do if their Apple device has a cracked screen, won't charge, can't turn on, won't install a new update and much, much more. There is probably an article to cover every possible issue that could pop up. You can find the app by clicking on this link.

Apple updated the app today to version 4.0 and it opens by default to a page that shows your device. Underneath that image of your Apple product is a list of topics including Repairs & Physical Damage; Device Performance; Subscriptions & Purchases; Passwords & Security; Update, Backup & Restore; and More. Tap on one of those topics and you'll see several possible issues. For example, if you tap on Passwords & Security, you will see a menu that includes Activation Lock; Reset Apple ID password; Apple ID disabled; Forgotten passcode or disabled device; and Suspicious email, text, or phone call. Tap on the one that relates to your issue for support.


The app now supports Dark Mode, and there is a new Products menu that makes it easier to find all of the Apple products you use along with a list of Apple's services. There is also a new and improved call and chat experience. Especially now, with all 457 Apple Stores outside of China and South Korea closed, the Apple Support app might come in handy if you need a question answered from Apple about your device.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip battery test complete: can folding phones match up?
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip battery test complete: can folding phones match up?
LG Velvet officially revealed ahead of May 7 announcement
LG Velvet officially revealed ahead of May 7 announcement
Google's new Pixel Buds launch officially for $179
Google's new Pixel Buds launch officially for $179
Latest Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G leak details cameras, reveals possible price
Latest Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G leak details cameras, reveals possible price
Upcoming Apple products: iPhone 12 to iPad Pro 5G, AirTags to AirPower, and everything in between
Upcoming Apple products: iPhone 12 to iPad Pro 5G, AirTags to AirPower, and everything in between
Slight iPhone 12 delay seems pretty much confirmed, 5G models could get in-display Touch ID
Slight iPhone 12 delay seems pretty much confirmed, 5G models could get in-display Touch ID
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro battery test complete: 90Hz vs 60Hz comparison
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro battery test complete: 90Hz vs 60Hz comparison

Popular stories

In the first Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G and LTE speeds test for 2020, Ma Bell keeps it up
In the first Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G and LTE speeds test for 2020, Ma Bell keeps it up
Here are Sprint's Samsung, LG and OnePlus 5G phones that will and won't work on T-Mobile
Here are Sprint's Samsung, LG and OnePlus 5G phones that will and won't work on T-Mobile
Don't buy unlocked OnePlus 8 and Pro to activate on Verizon 5G
Don't buy unlocked OnePlus 8 and Pro to activate on Verizon 5G
Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design
Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
Android 11 Developer Preview drops another hint about "Battery Share" for the 5G Pixel 5
Android 11 Developer Preview drops another hint about "Battery Share" for the 5G Pixel 5

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless