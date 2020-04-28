Apple updates the most useful App Store app for its device owners
The Apple Support app is a free download from the App Store and it provides a connection allowing users to chat with Apple's technical support. It also has what it calls "articles" written by Apple to help users learn what to do if their Apple device has a cracked screen, won't charge, can't turn on, won't install a new update and much, much more. There is probably an article to cover every possible issue that could pop up. You can find the app by clicking on this link.
The app now supports Dark Mode, and there is a new Products menu that makes it easier to find all of the Apple products you use along with a list of Apple's services. There is also a new and improved call and chat experience. Especially now, with all 457 Apple Stores outside of China and South Korea closed, the Apple Support app might come in handy if you need a question answered from Apple about your device.