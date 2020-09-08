Here is yet another collection of dangerous Android apps you need to delete right now
This highlights the dangers posed by even the most obscure and unremarkable Android apps available in the official Play Store, as some titles may never surpass 100 or 1000 downloads while others can easily break the 50,000 or 100,000 install barriers.
Convenient Scanner 2 and Separate Doc Scanner proved the most popular apps in this particular "collection", with Safety AppLock, Push Message - Texting & SMS, Emoji Wallpaper, and FingerTip GameBox racking up significantly lower download numbers.
Although it's impossible to know for sure exactly how many individual Android users were fleeced and what kind of financial damages these apps caused, you should search for the six aforementioned titles on your phones and delete them as soon as possible by following these simple official instructions.
It's also important to check for any subscriptions these apps may have fraudulently signed you up for and cancel those too. As you might already be aware, the way fleeceware threats work is by overcharging for "premium" access to the most rudimentary or outright useless services you can imagine, as well as by activating costly app subscriptions without notifying you in any shape or form.
For its part, Google did kick the wicked six out of its Play Store... eventually, which doesn't change the fact that the search giant needs to devise better mechanisms to block individual apps like these, the larger Joker core threat they're a part of, and the even larger fleeceware class in the first place.