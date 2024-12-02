24+ of the top Cyber Monday smartwatch deals: Save up to $201 on a new Samsung watch and more
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This year's Cyber Monday smartwatch deals are just epic. We're seeing unmissable offers on to-tier smartwatches from Samsung, Garmin, and Google.
You can score a huge $200 discount on Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Watch Ultra. Or if you want a more affordable Galaxy Watch, we've managed to find an awesome Cyber Monday smartwatch offer on the Galaxy Watch 6 that lets you save $160. You can also get a new Pixel Watch for up to $140 off!
In fact, we've sifted through all the incredible smartwatch deals for Cyber Monday and have rounded up the best ones right here. So, without further ado, let's check out the best Cyber Monday smartwatch offers below!
If you're in the market for a new Garmin smartwatch, you'll be pleased to learn that you can save $100 on the Garmin Vivoactive 5, $270 on the Garmin fenix 7X Sapphire Solar, and more with the bonkers Garmin smartwatch offers in this article.
Top three Cyber Monday smartwatch deals
Jump to:
Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals
Apple Watches don’t often see jaw-dropping discounts, and we don't think it will be any different this Cyber Monday. That said, we've managed to find a few pretty awesome Cyber Monday smartwatch offers on Apple Watches that allow you to save up to $249.
Cyber Monday offers on Galaxy Watches
Cyber Monday is a fantastic time to score a deal on Samsung smartwatches. In fact, we've found some great Cyber Monday Galaxy Watch promos that we think are definitely worth taking advantage of right now. One such incredible Cyber Monday Galaxy Watch deal is on the top-of-the-line Galaxy Watch Ultra, which is now a whopping $200 off its price.
Cyber Monday Pixel Watch promos
This year's Cyber Monday is quite generous to Google's wearables. At the moment, you can score a massive Cyber Monday discount on all three generations of the Pixel Watch. You can save $105 on the Pixel Watch 2, $70 on the Pixel Watch 3, and $143 on the OG Pixel Watch. Check out these three Cyber Monday Pixel Watch deals below and save big on a sleek new Google smartwatch today!
Cyber Monday deals on Garmin wearables
There are plenty of unmissable promos on Garmin watches in our roundup of the best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals. The top Garmin deal this Cyber Monday has to be the massive $407 discount on the Garmin Enduro 2, followed by the $275 markdown on the Garmin fenix 7X Sapphire Solar. Just be sure to act quickly and take advantage of these great Cyber Monday Garmin watch offers before they expire!
Cyber Monday smartwatch deals on Fitbit and Amazfit smartwatches
We've also found some epic Cyber Monday smartwatch deals on wearables from Fitbit and Amazfit. You can now snag the Fitbit Charge 6 for just under $100.
