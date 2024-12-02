24+ of the top Cyber Monday smartwatch deals: Save up to $201 on a new Samsung watch and more

Right now, you can save $105 on the second-gen Pixel Watch 2 and grab one for just under $146. This is a feature-rich smartwatch, and we think it's an even bigger value at its current price on Amazon for Cyber Monday. So, don't hesitate and save while you can!

Apple Watches don’t often see jaw-dropping discounts, and we don't think it will be any different this Cyber Monday. That said, we've managed to find a few pretty awesome Cyber Monday smartwatch offers on Apple Watches that allow you to save up to $249.

Yep, you read that right: you can get the first Apple Watch Ultra through Amazon renewed for just under $380. The units are pretty much identical specs-wise with the Apple Watch Ultra 2, so you're losing nothing by getting one. What's more, this offer gets you a device in excellent refurbished condition, so expect its titanium case and sapphire screen to be as good as new.

Amazon has an epic Cyber Monday deal on the Apple Watch SE 2nd generation. The timepiece can now be yours with a 40% off list price. The Apple Watch SE 2 is a great value for money, boasting all the essentials in a very compact case. Don't miss out!

The affordable Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) is now discounted by $100 at Walmart. This means you can snag one for just $149, which makes it a steal. While on the budget side, this bad boy is loaded with features and is worth every penny. Don't waste time and save now!

The Apple Watch Series 8 is also sweetly discounted for Cyber Monday. Right now, a third-party seller at Walmart is offering an awesome $249 discount on the 41mm version with cellular connectivity. The watch is loaded with features and is great value for money. Act fast and save while you can!

The Apple Watch Series 10 just got out not longer than a month and a half ago. Usually, such hot-out-of-the-oven Apple devices don't get discounted, but Amazon is surprising us with an 18% discount on this model right now. We've hardly ever seen such a deal on a fresh new Apple Watch, so the writing's on the wall: grab it before it ends.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] is now discounted by $40 at the moment at Amazon. This is Apple's most durable smartwatch, and it's packed with features. Don't hesitate and get yours as soon as possible

Cyber Monday is a fantastic time to score a deal on Samsung smartwatches. In fact, we've found some great Cyber Monday Galaxy Watch promos that we think are definitely worth taking advantage of right now. One such incredible Cyber Monday Galaxy Watch deal is on the top-of-the-line Galaxy Watch Ultra, which is now a whopping $200 off its price.

Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, LTE): Save $60! The 44mm LTE-powered Galaxy Watch 7 is now available for $60 off on Amazon, meaning you can buy it for just under $320. The watch boasts dual-band GPS, sleep apnea detection, among a plethora of features. It also runs on Wear OS, giving you access to plenty of apps. It's great for a Galaxy user who wants to keep tabs on their health while having a feature-rich smartwatch. $60 off (16%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Watch Ultra LTE: Save $201! Get this epic smartwatch by Samsung for just under $450 right now thanks to this generous Amazon Cyber Monday deal. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra features Sapphire Crystal glass, Titanium + cushion design and Samsung's most powerful smartwatch 3nm processor. Don't miss out and save big on this durable and feature-rich device today! $201 off (31%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm, LTE): Save $160! Seize the opportunity to grab the 44mm LTE version of the remarkable Galaxy Watch 6 with a fantastic deal, saving $160 in the process. Elevate your wrist game with this premium smartwatch that boasts a myriad of features, making it a worthwhile investment. Don't miss out on the chance to seamlessly integrate style and cutting-edge technology into your daily life while saving some cash. $160 off (42%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm, Bluetooth): Save $170! Get the 47mm Bluetooth version of the amazing Galaxy Watch 6 Classic through this sweet Cyber Monday Amazon deal and save $170. The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a stylish premium smartwatch. It's loaded with features and even sports Samsung's iconic rotating bezel, which gives the watch a more classical look and makes navigation through the menus easier. This one recognizes activities from running to swimming and tracks over 90 other exercises! $170 off (40%) Buy at Amazon Galaxy Watch FE LTE: Save $40! You now have the chance to snag Samsung's all-new affordable smartwatch at a sweet $40 discount on Amazon. This is the LTE version of the device and can be yours for less than $210. This is also a feature-rich wearable, so don't hesitate and save today! $40 off (16%) Buy at Amazon









This year's Cyber Monday is quite generous to Google's wearables. At the moment, you can score a massive Cyber Monday discount on all three generations of the Pixel Watch. You can save $105 on the Pixel Watch 2 , $70 on the Pixel Watch 3 , and $143 on the OG Pixel Watch. Check out these three Cyber Monday Pixel Watch deals below and save big on a sleek new Google smartwatch today! Pixel Watch 2: $105 off right now at Amazon Amazon has a great $105 discount on the Google Pixel Watch 2. This allows you to score a unit for just under $146, which is a great deal. The Pixel Watch 2 is loaded with features and is one of the best smartwatches money can buy. Don't hesitate and save now! $105 off (42%) Buy at Amazon Pixel Watch 3 41mm now discounted at Amazon Enjoy a 20% discount on the Google Pixel Watch 3 in 41mm variant at Amazon right now. The discounted color option is the Matte Black Aluminum Case - Obsidian Band. The Pixel Watch 3 is the best attempt from Google at making a great smartwatch. Don't miss out! $70 off (20%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Watch now 51% off! Enjoy the first Pixel Watch at a major discount - a massive 51% discount from its regular price tag. It is a good entry-way into the Google wearables ecosystem. $143 off (51%) Buy at Amazon



There are plenty of unmissable promos on Garmin watches in our roundup of the best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals. The top Garmin deal this Cyber Monday has to be the massive $407 discount on the Garmin Enduro 2, followed by the $275 markdown on the Garmin fenix 7X Sapphire Solar. Just be sure to act quickly and take advantage of these great Cyber Monday Garmin watch offers before they expire!





Garmin Vivoactive 5 in Black: Save $100! The awesome Garmin Vivoactive 5 is now discounted by $100 for Cyber Monday. This means you can snag one for less than $200. The watch is loaded with features, packs a bright AMOLED display and is a true bargain at its current price. Don't hesitate and save now! $100 off (33%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Enduro 2: Save $350! Get the expensive Garmin Enduro 2 at a massive $350 discount with this unmissable Black Friday deal on Amazon. This is a durable smartwatch with plenty of features, including solar charging. It'll usually set you back about $1,100. However, it can now be yours for less than $750. Act fast and save today! $350 off (32%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Forerunner 255 Music: Now $121 OFF on Amazon! The Garmin Forerunner 255 Music is on sale for 30% off on Amazon, which means you can save $121 with this sweet Cyber Monday offer. This makes it an excellent choice for Garmin fans on a budget. The watch is loaded with features, including Garmin's Coach functionality, and delivers up to 14 days of usage. Don't miss out and save today! $121 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Forerunner 965: Save $100 on Amazon! The Garmin Forerunner 965 is $100 off on Amazon during Cyber Monday! This premium watch is packed with features and offers great value, especially with its impressive battery life of up to 23 days in smartwatch mode. Don't miss out and save while you can! $100 off (17%) Buy at Amazon Garmin fenix 7X Sapphire Solar: Save $270! The durable fenix 7X Sapphire Solar is now $270 off on Amazon. The watch delivers up to 37 days with solar charging, which is incredible battery life. In addition, it boasts a plethora of features and is an even bigger bargain at its current price. $270 off (30%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Venu Sq 2: Save $100! The Garmin Venu Sq 2 is now $100 off on Amazon for Cyber Monday, which means you can snatch one for under $145. This is an affordable Garmin smartwatch, which packs a bright AMOLED display and offers up to 11 days of battery life. In addition, it offers a plethora of health-tracking features such as Body Battery energy monitoring, sleep tracking, and more. $100 off (40%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Venu 3S: Save $100! The feature-rich Garmin Venu 3S is discounted by $100 at Amazon. The watch is full of features, sports a touchscreen AMOLED display, and delivers up to 10 days of battery life. It's a true bargain. Act fast and get yours now! $100 off (22%) Buy at Amazon



We've also found some epic Cyber Monday smartwatch deals on wearables from Fitbit and Amazfit. You can now snag the Fitbit Charge 6 for just under $100.

