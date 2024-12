24+ of the top Cyber Monday smartwatch deals: Save up to $201 on a new Samsung watch and more

This year's Cyber Monday smartwatch deals are just epic. We're seeing unmissable offers on to-tier smartwatches from Samsung, Garmin, and Google.You can score a huge $200 discount on Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Watch Ultra. Or if you want a more affordable Galaxy Watch, we've managed to find an awesome Cyber Monday smartwatch offer on the Galaxy Watch 6 that lets you save $160. You can also get a new Pixel Watch for up to $140 off!If you're in the market for a new Garmin smartwatch, you'll be pleased to learn that you can save $100 on the Garmin Vivoactive 5, $270 on the Garmin fenix 7X Sapphire Solar, and more with the bonkers Garmin smartwatch offers in this article.In fact, we've sifted through all the incredible smartwatch deals for Cyber Monday and have rounded up the best ones right here. So, without further ado, let's check out the best Cyber Monday smartwatch offers below!