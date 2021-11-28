Productivity on the go! Get the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G + S Pen Flip Cover for $317 off

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Right now on Amazon you can pick up Samsung 's latest and greatest foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 , along with an S Pen Flip Cover that includes the S Pen stylus, all for $317.88 off the regular price!









The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a unique folding smartphone that can unfold into a 7.6-inch tablet, and it's the first in the Z Fold series to support an S Pen stylus. In our Galaxy Z Fold 3 review we were particularly impressed with its solid build and improved hinge, its excellent high-refresh rate (120Hz) displays and the power user-friendly software experience it offers.





That includes enhanced multitasking features allowing for running three apps at a time in split screen and even more in windowed mode, plus the option to enable an app dock. In addition, the Z Fold 3 even offers Samsung DeX, a desktop-like interface that when enabled, can make this phone feel very much like a Windows PC.





