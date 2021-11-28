Notification Center

Productivity on the go! Get the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G + S Pen Flip Cover for $317 off

Rado Minkov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Productivity on the go! Get the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G + S Pen Flip Cover for $317 off
The Black Friday shopping event is nearing its end, about to make room for Cyber Monday. And while we saw plenty of fantastic Black Friday phone deals come out, there's one in particular that's currently available, and is perfect for Android power users and those who are all about productivity on the go.

Right now on Amazon you can pick up Samsung's latest and greatest foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, along with an S Pen Flip Cover that includes the S Pen stylus, all for $317.88 off the regular price!

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

256GB, with S Pen Flip Cover case + S Pen Fold Edition

$318 off (17%)
$1562 10
$1879 98
Buy at Amazon

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a unique folding smartphone that can unfold into a 7.6-inch tablet, and it's the first in the Z Fold series to support an S Pen stylus. In our Galaxy Z Fold 3 review we were particularly impressed with its solid build and improved hinge, its excellent high-refresh rate (120Hz) displays and the power user-friendly software experience it offers.

That includes enhanced multitasking features allowing for running three apps at a time in split screen and even more in windowed mode, plus the option to enable an app dock. In addition, the Z Fold 3 even offers Samsung DeX, a desktop-like interface that when enabled, can make this phone feel very much like a Windows PC.

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals still last, you can also check out our dedicated Black Friday 2021 Samsung phone deals and Cyber Monday Samsung phone deals for more offers and discounts on this, and Samsung's other flagship phones.

