Cupertino, we got a problem! I can’t find my iPad Pro selfie camera (Help, Apple!)

Of course, the ultimate solution would be to give the iPad Pro two front cameras. In fact, one of them doesn’t necessarily need to support Face ID - that’s not needed for taking video calls. It’s not going to be a huge investment on Apple’s side. However, the sheer convenience of this little upgrade could be game-changing.

Think about how to position the iPad when it’s stationary

Worry about where to look at when taking a video call

Consider how we hold the iPad when doing pretty much anything which involves the front camera

Try not to cover the selfie camera, because one will always be available





iPad Mini (6th Gen): A tiny problem-solver?

If the iPad had cameras on the top and on the side, we wouldn’t have to:On the other hand, having Face ID on both the top and sides will be absolutely brilliant and ideal. Theoretically, this should make Face ID 50% better and more likely to work every time you need it. So, the benefits are quite complex.It’s a functional design element that can go a long way. Apple has always shown an appreciation for aesthetic design. Although I personally prefer Touch ID, the Face ID integration on the iPad is pretty good and functional. When it works, it works no matter the orientation. Just bear in mind, the angle is still a factor - you can’t unlock the iPad while it’s sitting on a table.