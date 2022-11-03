Cricket Wireless is offering iPhone users a two-week free trial; here's how to sign up

Hey iPhone users, how would you like to try Cricket Wireless for free? Cricket is a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) owned by AT&T which means that while it has no networks of its own, it does use the AT&T pipeline for its prepaid customers. Starting today, iPhone users can find the tryCricket app in the App Store which will allow them to try Cricket Wireless free for 14 days.

The free two-week trial includes 3GB of data and access to 5G service. The trial also comes with unlimited talk and text. You can check out Cricket's 5G coverage in your area by heading to cricketwireless.com/map or you can tap on this link . Punch in your address or your zip code to see what service Cricket has in your backyard. And yes, if you do agree to take Cricket up on its offer to provide you with a two-week free trial, you will be assigned a new phone number for the duration.





Cricket President John Dwyer says, "We’re taking a bold step so that everyone can experience Cricket. Once a new customer gives tryCricket a chance, they’ll see our great network, affordable plans, and award-winning customer service is why customers that join Cricket stay with Cricket." And before you attack Dwyer for saying "everyone" while only iOS users are being offered the trial right now, Cricket says that Android users will get to test Cricket for free sometime during the first half of 2023.









Jeff Moore, Principal of Wave7 Research points out that "TryCricket is an eSIM program. There are several benefits of eSIM for simplifying consumer experiences, including the ability to switch carriers more easily, the ability to have more than one number associated with a device, and the ability to easily choose a carrier when traveling abroad." Unlike a physical SIM card which is placed in a physical SIM tray, an embedded SIM is soldered to a phone's motherboard.





Cricket was the highest-ranked MVNO in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Wireless Customer Care and Purchase Experience Mobile Virtual Network Operator Performance Studies – Vol. 1 & 2. The studies measured customer satisfaction when dealing with their MVNO's customer service department, and their purchasing experiences.





If you're interested in the two-week free trial, follow these directions:



