Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Last chance to reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 with a discount!
Hurry up and make your reservation to get some exclusive offers now.

Cricket celebrates Back-to-School with iPhone and Android deals

Deals Cricket
@cosminvasile
Cricket celebrates Back-to-School with iPhone and Android deals
T-Mobile and Cricket are among the first to reveal some of their Back-to-School promos, and since we’ve already reported on the former, let’s check out what Cricket has to offer its customers. First off, there are two interesting Cricket initiatives that target teachers and students across the country.

The first one is a backpack design contest specifically created to support students and teachers across the country. Aspiring designers can visit the contest’s page to submit their designs for a chance to win:

  • Five grand prize design winners will each receive $500 in cash, a backpack with their winning design and a tablet.
  • Five teachers nominated by the design winner will receive: a gift card for school essentials, a tablet and 25 custom backpacks designed by the winner who nominated the teacher.

On top of that, Cricket announced that two teachers in 17 markets in the US will receive $500 in teacher school supplies and a tablet. Additionally, Cricket branded backpacks will be distributed to participants at supply drives in these markets.

Secondly, if you’re an Apple fan or simply looking for a good iPhone deal, Cricket has you covered. Customers who bring their number to Cricket on a $60/month unlimited plan can get the iPhone 11 for just $99.99. The deal is only available in-store and involves an additional $25 activation fee, so you’ll have to pay more than $100 to snag one.

It’s important to note that the iPhone 11 was launched nearly four years ago, so it’s an old phone even by Apple’s standards. Even so, $125 for an iPhone 11 remains a pretty good deal if you don’t mind bringing your number to Cricket and paying for an unlimited plan.

For those interested in Android phone, Cricket announced that customers who bring their number to Cricket can get the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, Moto G Stylus 5G, TCL 30Z, Cricket Innovate E 5G, or Cricket Icon 4 for free when they activate a new line of service on the $60/month unlimited plan. Just like the iPhone 11 deal, you'll have to pay the $25 activation fee.

According to Cricket, this promo is meant to help parents, teachers and students with back to school expenses, so if you’re in the market for an affordable iPhone or Android device, you know where you can find one now.

Popular stories

1860's painting shows a woman holding her smartphone in modern interpretation
1860's painting shows a woman holding her smartphone in modern interpretation
Wi-Fi is old school; get ready for faster, more secure Li-Fi
Wi-Fi is old school; get ready for faster, more secure Li-Fi
Leaked iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro image highlights five differences
Leaked iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro image highlights five differences
The Surface Pro 8 makes for an impulse buy right now at nearly half its price on Amazon
The Surface Pro 8 makes for an impulse buy right now at nearly half its price on Amazon
T-Mobile employees are getting yelled at by customers taken aback by new fee
T-Mobile employees are getting yelled at by customers taken aback by new fee
T-Mobile will now give you the Motorola Edge (2022) for free even if you trade in a broken phone
T-Mobile will now give you the Motorola Edge (2022) for free even if you trade in a broken phone
Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone 15 series front glass panel and protector leak showcases key design changes
iPhone 15 series front glass panel and protector leak showcases key design changes
Alleged Foxconn employee reveals three possible colors for non-Pro iPhone 15 line
Alleged Foxconn employee reveals three possible colors for non-Pro iPhone 15 line
Nothing Phone (2) receives its first update, multiple camera improvements added
Nothing Phone (2) receives its first update, multiple camera improvements added
1860's painting shows a woman holding her smartphone in modern interpretation
1860's painting shows a woman holding her smartphone in modern interpretation
iPad Air with boosted specs is apparently right around the corner
iPad Air with boosted specs is apparently right around the corner
OnePlus Open: Android’s best non-Samsung folding phone might not be Pixel Fold
OnePlus Open: Android’s best non-Samsung folding phone might not be Pixel Fold
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless