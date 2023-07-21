Cricket celebrates Back-to-School with iPhone and Android deals

Five grand prize design winners will each receive $500 in cash, a backpack with their winning design and a tablet.

Five teachers nominated by the design winner will receive: a gift card for school essentials, a tablet and 25 custom backpacks designed by the winner who nominated the teacher.





For those interested in Android phone, Cricket announced that customers who bring their number to Cricket can get the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, Moto G Stylus 5G, TCL 30Z, Cricket Innovate E 5G, or Cricket Icon 4 for free when they activate a new line of service on the $60/month unlimited plan. Just like the iPhone 11 deal, you'll have to pay the $25 activation fee.



According to Cricket, this promo is meant to help parents, teachers and students with back to school expenses, so if you’re in the market for an affordable iPhone or Android device, you know where you can find one now.